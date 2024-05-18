Eng
Kharkiv civilian death toll reaches 4 after Russian strike on 17 May

On 18 May, a 33-year-old man died in the hospital.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
18/05/2024
1 minute read
The aftermath after Russian strike on Kharkiv, 17 May 2024. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
The number of fatalities from the 17 May Russian attack on Kharkiv has risen to four, with 31 people injured, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration.

Kharkiv’s proximity to Russia makes intercepting such strikes extremely difficult, leaving civilians vulnerable to the relentless Russian shelling despite Ukraine’s efforts.

“Today, a 33-year-old man died in the hospital. 16 people are receiving inpatient treatment, with two in critical condition,” he wrote on Telegram.

The other three victims were also civilian men.

The aftermath after Russian strike on Kharkiv, 17 May 2024. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On 17 May, Russian forces carried out two strikes on Kharkiv using guided aerial bombs (KABs). The exact locations targeted remain unknown. Earlier, Syniehubov reported that Russian strikes targeted the Kharkiv’s Kholodnohirskyi district.

Read more:

 

