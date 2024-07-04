Eng
Over 200 children are still remaining in the settlement, facing significant threats from the advancing invaders.
byOlena Mukhina
04/07/2024
2 minute read
borova kharkiv oblast
Screenshot from the DeepState Map shows Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, 18 June 2024
Borova village in Kharkiv Oblast suffers from severe Russian shelling, while evacuations ongoing

More than 200 children remain in the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, said Oleksandr Tertyshny, head of the Borova community, according to Ukrinform.

In June, Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade reported that Russian forces attempted to reach the settlements of Cherneshchyna-Pershotravneve and seize the Borova village.

Defense Intelligence: Ukraine’s troops thwart Russian advance on Borova in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russian 3rd and 144th divisions of the 20th Army have been fighting against Ukrainian forces in that area. The occupiers have been advancing with tank regiments, deploying a significant amount of artillery and additional detachments from private military companies and special forces. They’ve used FPVs, guided bombs, and chemical weapons during their advances.

“The evacuation is underway from the five villages located not far from the frontline, which are in the range of artillery and where frequent shelling is carried out.

The Kharkiv Regional Defense Council has ordered the evacuation from Zahryzove, Maliyivka, Shiykivka, Bohuslavka, and Nova Kruglyakivka. When the decision was made, 41 children stayed in those settlements. Now, only 11 of them remain.

I think that in the near future, all the families will leave. For now, we are working with the parents; they understand the situation. There are currently more than 200 children in Borova,” said Tertyshny.

According to him, occupiers have destroyed all buildings in the center of the settlement.

Earlier, Russian shelling destroyed several private houses and damaged 15 in the village. A 48-year-old man was killed, and a 50-year-old man was hospitalized. A 75-year-old woman experienced an acute stress reaction.

Read more:

