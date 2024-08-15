Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Politico: Kursk incursion catches Putin off guard, shifts tactical narrative

Ukraine’s units have seized territory in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, demonstrating offensive capabilities. While catching Putin unprepared, the incursion’s limited aims and Russia’s numerical advantage suggest it may not significantly alter the war’s overall trajectory, Politico says.
byYuri Zoria
15/08/2024
2 minute read
politico kursk incursion catches putin off guard shifts tactical narrative ukrainian soldier posing near entrance sign lyubimovka oblast russia august 2024 military kursk-1
Ukrainian soldier posing near the entrance sign in Lyubimovka, Kursk Oblast, Russia. August 2024. Photo: Ukrainian military.
Politico: Kursk incursion catches Putin off guard, shifts tactical narrative

Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast that started on 6 August marks the first invasion of Russia since World War II. Ukrainian units reportedly drawn from four brigades have been broadening their bridgehead for over a week, with Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi earlier claiming that 1,000 square kilometers of territory inside Russia had been seized.

Politico’s op-ed argues that Ukraine’s recent cross-border raid into Russia’s Kursk Oblast has shifted the tactical narrative of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, but questions whether it will alter the strategic dynamics. The article suggests that while the incursion caught Russian President Vladimir Putin unprepared, its aims are likely limited to forcing troop redeployments and strengthening Ukraine’s future negotiating position.

The raid demonstrates Ukraine’s offensive capabilities and proficiency in combined arms warfare tactics, but without increased Western support and the lifting of restrictions on long-range missiles, it may be challenging for Ukraine to tip the war decisively in its favor, Politico says. Russia still maintains a numerical advantage, and a war of attrition continues to favor Russia.

The article concludes that while the Kursk incursion has undoubtedly boosted Ukrainian morale and may encourage some tiring allies, it’s unlikely to spark Putin’s downfall or significantly change the war’s course. Politico suggests that the operation’s impact on future peace negotiations remains to be seen, as both sides continue to face challenges in mobilization, morale, and international support.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts