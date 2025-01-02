Eng
Esp

Ukraine inflicts 38,000 Russian military losses in Kursk direction

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief honored soldiers with medals for their pivotal role in inflicting substantial casualties, totaling over 38,000 enemy personnel, in Russia’s Kursk region.
02/01/2025
In a recent visit to the Kursk direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, personally awarded medals to soldiers, recognizing their courage and strategic impact on the battlefield. According to a statement released on Syrskyi’s official Telegram channel, the Ukrainian military’s actions have forced the adversary to maintain a significant grouping of forces within their territory and redeploy reserves from other fronts.

“During my time on the Kursk direction, I had the honor of awarding our brave warriors. Thanks to your resilience and valor, enemy losses in Kursk have exceeded 38,000 personnel and over a thousand units of equipment,” Syrskyi remarked.

The visit also highlighted recent successes in personnel exchanges, with Syrskyi noting the return of 189 Ukrainians from captivity on 30 December. This achievement is credited to the operations in Kursk, which have significantly replenished the exchange pool with more than 700 enemy combatants captured during the engagements.

