DeepState: Ukrainian forces captured the village of Vnezapnoye in Kursk Oblast

DeepState project analysts report that Ukrainian forces now control a village within Russian territory, while also noting Russian advances in Donetsk Oblast.
byMaria Tril
16/08/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram
DeepState: Ukrainian forces captured the village of Vnezapnoye in Kursk Oblast

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on 16 August that Ukrainian Defense Forces now control the village of Vnezapnoye in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

This development comes against the backdrop of earlier reports suggesting that, as of 12 August, the Ukrainian army potentially controlled approximately 44 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

“Ukrainian Defense Forces have liberated Vnezapnoye (in Russia’s Kursk Oblast),” DeepState wrote on the Telegram channel.

The update also notes Russian advances near Pishchane and in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast.

DeepState’s report provides a snapshot of the current situation on the ground, highlighting both Ukrainian gains and Russian movements in different areas of operation.

