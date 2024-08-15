Lithuania delivers military equipment to Ukraine amid incursion into Russia’s Kursk region

Lithuania has sent loaders, trailers, and folding beds to Ukraine as part of its military support for the Ukrainian army, which arrived on 15 August, according to Ukrinform.

This new equipment arrives amid Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, marking the first time a foreign army has penetrated Russian territory since World War II.

Lithuania’s Ministry of Defense noted that Vilnius plans to supply Ukraine with 14 M113 armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense missile systems, and other equipment in August.

Additionally, Kyiv will receive counter-drone systems, individual anti-drone jammers, all-terrain vehicles with spare parts, rifles, ammunition, smoke charges, and other equipment and supplies.

In response to Ukraine’s requests this year, Lithuania has already provided 155mm ammunition, M577 armored vehicles, M113 armored vehicles, counter-drone systems, winter equipment, warm clothing sets, ammunition for Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launchers, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, generators, a disassembled L-39ZA Albatros light attack aircraft, and other military supplies to the country.

Recently, Lithuania also announced a ban on the entry of all cars registered in Belarus, Russia’s ally, regardless of the owner’s or driver’s citizenship, starting 16 August.

This new measure builds on restrictions introduced on 18 July, which allowed entry for vehicles not intended for sale and those belonging to Belarusian citizens with valid visas or temporary/permanent residence permits in EU countries.

