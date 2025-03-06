Support us on Patreon
Lithuania withdraws from cluster munitions convention

Vilnius formally exited the cluster munitions ban today , six months after submitting its mandatory exit notice to the UN.
06/03/2025
Russians using cluster munitions to hit Ukrainian grain trucks. 31 August 2024. Screenshot: Telegram/NVP Razvedka.
Lithuania officially withdrew from the international convention prohibiting the acquisition, use, and production of cluster munitions on 6 March, completing a six-month process that began with a parliamentary vote last July.

Cluster munitions contain multiple explosive submunitions that disperse over a wide area rather than striking a single target. As Ukraine continues resisting Russia’s invasion, these munitions have proven highly effective against advancing Russian infantry and high-value military equipment. Meanwhile, Russia has deliberately used its cluster missiles and bombs against Ukrainian residential areas since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Many experts warned that after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ends, it could turn its aggression toward the Baltic nations, including Lithuania.

LRT reports that the Seimas – Lithuanian Parliament – approved the withdrawal last summer, after which Lithuania submitted the required documentation to the United Nations in early autumn. This initiated a six-month waiting period that concluded on today.

Lithuanian officials defended the withdrawal, citing Russia’s use of cluster munitions and emphasizing the need for all possible means to deter Moscow as a potential aggressor. Critics of this ammunition in military conflicts claim it is difficult to control, creating disproportionate dangers for civilians.

Lithuanian authorities have promised to minimize potential negative impacts of these weapons, including implementing algorithms for rapid collection of unexploded ammunition following any possible military operation.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė told Žinių radijas that officials are evaluating potential alternatives to these weapons.

We’ve done quite a bit of work in this field, but we’re evaluating certain types of weapons we’re acquiring that are somewhat different but would essentially perform the same function. That process is currently being coordinated and detailed,” Šakalienė said.

According to the minister, beyond the planned weapon acquisitions, the strategic message about readiness to “use absolutely everything” is also important.

Additionally, Lithuania is considering withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention prohibiting anti-personnel mines and plans to make a decision within the next few months.

