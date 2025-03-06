Lithuania withdraws from cluster munitions convention

Lithuania officially withdrew from the international convention prohibiting the acquisition, use, and production of cluster munitions on 6 March, completing a six-month process that began with a parliamentary vote last July.
LRT reports that the Seimas – Lithuanian Parliament – approved the withdrawal last summer, after which Lithuania submitted the required documentation to the United Nations in early autumn. This initiated a six-month waiting period that concluded on today.
Lithuanian officials defended the withdrawal, citing Russia’s use of cluster munitions and emphasizing the need for all possible means to deter Moscow as a potential aggressor. Critics of this ammunition in military conflicts claim it is difficult to control, creating disproportionate dangers for civilians.
Lithuanian authorities have promised to minimize potential negative impacts of these weapons, including implementing algorithms for rapid collection of unexploded ammunition following any possible military operation.
Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė told Žinių radijas that officials are evaluating potential alternatives to these weapons.
“We’ve done quite a bit of work in this field, but we’re evaluating certain types of weapons we’re acquiring that are somewhat different but would essentially perform the same function. That process is currently being coordinated and detailed,” Šakalienė said.
According to the minister, beyond the planned weapon acquisitions, the strategic message about readiness to “use absolutely everything” is also important.
Additionally, Lithuania is considering withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention prohibiting anti-personnel mines and plans to make a decision within the next few months.
