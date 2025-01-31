North Korean troops train new soldiers in Russia after heavy losses

North Korean troops that survived Ukrainian attacks in Russia’s Kursk Oblast are now reportedly sharing their battlefield experience with new soldiers, says Head of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Reserve Council Ivan Tymochko, according to 24 channel.
“This is merely a regrouping. The remaining troops may be training those who survived the battles. Later, those who make it through may be sent back to North Korea to prepare the next waves of soldiers. Meanwhile, those who receive tactical training in Russia’s rear will eventually be deployed to the front, awaiting reinforcements,” Tymochko explained.
He cautioned against assuming that North Korean forces have permanently withdrawn from Russia’s war against Ukraine.
“They are building up their forces. North Korean troops in Russia are not there for defense—they are forming another battle-hardened army for a dictatorship. Russia and North Korea have signed a comprehensive support and cooperation agreement, and now more troops will be brought in,” he added.
Earlier, The New York Times reported that North Korean soldiers were not seen at the front for about two weeks.
NYT: North Korean troops withdrawn from front lines after casualties mount
Meanwhile, Special Operations Forces Spokesperson Colonel Oleksandr Kindratenko confirmed the withdrawal in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, attributing it to significant losses among North Korean troops.
Related:
- The Telegraph: North Korea sends Seoul-targeting artillery to Russian front
- North Korean forces show signs of temporary frontline pause in Russian Kursk region after heavy losses – Sky News
- North Korea supplies 60% of Russia’s frontline ammunition for war against Ukraine, says expert
- Trump plans Kim meeting as North Korea readies more troops for Russia
- North Korean reinforcements expected in two months in Russia, NYT reports
- Moscow received 148 KN-23 ballistic missiles from Pyongyang in 2024, Ukraine’s spymaster says
- North Korean soldier refuses to drop sausage during capture in Kursk