North Korean troops train new soldiers in Russia after heavy losses

North Korean troops that survived Ukrainian attacks in Russia’s Kursk Oblast are now reportedly sharing their battlefield experience with new soldiers, says Head of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Reserve Council Ivan Tymochko, according to 24 channel.

North Korea reportedly dispatched 12,000 soldiers to Russia’s Kursk border region in late October, supporting Moscow’s military efforts following Ukraine’s August incursion. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy previously indicated that approximately 4,000 North Korean troops have been killed or wounded, with recent battlefield losses potentially escalating this figure. Pyongyang’s troops lack modern warfare training and heavy equipment, while Ukrainian sources note that Russia uses the North Koreans as “cannon fodder” in human-wave attacks.

“This is merely a regrouping. The remaining troops may be training those who survived the battles. Later, those who make it through may be sent back to North Korea to prepare the next waves of soldiers. Meanwhile, those who receive tactical training in Russia’s rear will eventually be deployed to the front, awaiting reinforcements,” Tymochko explained.

He cautioned against assuming that North Korean forces have permanently withdrawn from Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“They are building up their forces. North Korean troops in Russia are not there for defense—they are forming another battle-hardened army for a dictatorship. Russia and North Korea have signed a comprehensive support and cooperation agreement, and now more troops will be brought in,” he added.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that North Korean soldiers were not seen at the front for about two weeks.

Meanwhile, Special Operations Forces Spokesperson Colonel Oleksandr Kindratenko confirmed the withdrawal in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, attributing it to significant losses among North Korean troops.

Related: