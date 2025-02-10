Ukrainian forces gained ground southeast of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 9 February, as confirmed by geolocated footage showing their advance along the Sudzha-Oboyan highway near Russkaya Konopelka.

On 6 August 2024, Ukrainian forces launched a significant cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast. This surprise offensive aimed to divert Russian military resources from other frontlines, alleviate pressure on Ukrainian territories, and challenge the perceived invulnerability of Russian borders. Initially, the Ukrainians secured around 1,000 square kilometers. As of early February 2025, Ukrainian forces maintain their positions within Kursk Oblast, controlling about half of the initially seized territory.

Russian sources reported Ukrainian mechanized attacks near Russkaya Konopelka and Fanaseyevka on 9 February, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“Russian forces launched counterattacks northwest of Sudzha near Sverdlikovo and Nikolskyi, north of Sudzha near Malaya Loknya, and southeast of Sudzha near Cherkasskaya Konopelka,” the sources stated.

Some Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian forces pushed Ukrainian units from these locations. Others report Russian attacks there failed.

The Chechen Akhmat Spetsnaz works near Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Ulanok. The Russian 11th Airborne Brigade conducts operations southeast of Sudzha. Drone teams from the Smuglyanka Detachment, “Rubikon” Center, and 155th Naval Infantry Brigade support operations across Kursk Oblast.

Additional Russian forces in the area include the 83rd VDV Brigade, 34th Motorized Rifle Brigade, “Anvar Spetsnaz” detachment, and 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment.

On 6 February, Ukrainian forces launched a series of battalion-sized mechanized assaults in Kursk Oblast, advancing up to five kilometers behind Russian lines southeast of Sudzha.

