Forbes: Ukraine adopts Russian probe-and-attack tactics in Kursk Oblast

In Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukraine has developed a distinctive modification to Russian probe-and-attack tactics, replacing mass infantry reconnaissance with special operations forces to compensate for manpower disparities, Forbes reports.
The key difference between Russian and Ukrainian assault tactics is manpower – Russia has an abundance of troops, while Ukraine does not, Forbes says. This forces Ukraine to adopt a different approach to probing Russian lines before launching a main attack.
ISW: Ukrainians advance 5 kilometers in new Kursk Oblast offensive
Ukraine’s advantage in drones is a crucial factor, but the frequent presence of Ukrainian special operations teams near its most successful attacks suggests another key advantage – one that enables probing operations without turning them into suicide missions for the scouts.
The Ukrainian military adapted Russian probe-and-attack tactics for the operation, with a crucial modification. While Russian forces typically use mass infantry probes to identify defensive weaknesses, Ukraine’s 73rd Naval Special Operations Center deployed in the area to “gather crucial intelligence on hostile forces,” Forbes notes
The Royal United Services Institute in London explains the Russian approach:
“Disposable infantry are the first to be employed. As teams are destroyed by defensive fire, Russian forces will commit successive teams forward by the same line of approach.”
