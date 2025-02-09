Support us on Patreon
Forbes: Ukraine adopts Russian probe-and-attack tactics in Kursk Oblast

Unlike Russia, which relies on massed troops, Ukraine must find lower-risk ways to probe enemy lines before attacks.
Situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Map: ISW
In Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukraine has developed a distinctive modification to Russian probe-and-attack tactics, replacing mass infantry reconnaissance with special operations forces to compensate for manpower disparities, Forbes reports.

Ukrainian mechanized forces have advanced five kilometers inside Kursk Oblast, reaching positions around the village of Fanaseevka east of Sudzha. The offensive began three days ago during an operational pause by Russian and North Korean troops in the area. The operation takes place in the third year of Russia’s all-out war on Ukraine, where widespread drone usage and limited modern armored vehicles have changed tactical approaches on both sides. Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Oblast started six months ago.

The key difference between Russian and Ukrainian assault tactics is manpower – Russia has an abundance of troops, while Ukraine does not, Forbes says. This forces Ukraine to adopt a different approach to probing Russian lines before launching a main attack.

ISW: Ukrainians advance 5 kilometers in new Kursk Oblast offensive

Ukraine’s advantage in drones is a crucial factor, but the frequent presence of Ukrainian special operations teams near its most successful attacks suggests another key advantage – one that enables probing operations without turning them into suicide missions for the scouts.

The Ukrainian military adapted Russian probe-and-attack tactics for the operation, with a crucial modification. While Russian forces typically use mass infantry probes to identify defensive weaknesses, Ukraine’s 73rd Naval Special Operations Center deployed in the area to “gather crucial intelligence on hostile forces,” Forbes notes

 

 

The Royal United Services Institute in London explains the Russian approach:

“Disposable infantry are the first to be employed. As teams are destroyed by defensive fire, Russian forces will commit successive teams forward by the same line of approach.”

