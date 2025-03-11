Support us on Patreon
Disinformation Center: Russia spreads false nuclear provocation claims to undermine Ukraine’s peace efforts

Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation reveals Russia’s latest false claims about Kursk Nuclear Power Plant as a strategic effort to weaken Ukraine’s position amid the US talks.
byOlena Mukhina
11/03/2025
A Ukrainian soldier on the frontline. Photo: General staff
Russian propaganda has once again spread false claims that Ukraine is preparing a provocation at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, says Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation.

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant has been a focal point in the Russia-Ukraine war, particularly following Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk Oblast. Located just 60 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, the plant houses aging Soviet-era RBMK reactors alongside the construction of modern VVER-TOI units under Rosatom. While Moscow accuses Ukraine of threatening the plant, Kyiv denies such intentions. The International Atomic Energy Agency has expressed concerns over risks to nuclear facilities in conflict zones but found no evidence of imminent danger to the facility.

The center says the timing of these disinformation efforts which came ahead of US-Ukraine negotiations in Saudi Arabia—suggests a deliberate attempt to undermine Kyiv’s position.

It said in a statement the Kremlin aims to create the illusion that Ukraine is not seeking peace and is willing to stage provocations to derail the talks.

“This is far from the first time Russia has pushed such baseless accusations. The goal is clear: weaken Ukraine’s stance before negotiations and drive a wedge between Kyiv and Washington,” the center notes.

Previously, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed claims that Ukraine intended to seize the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant during military operations in the region.

Meanwhile, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine, Europe’s largest and one of the world’s top ten, has been under Russian occupation since 2022.

It was captured by Russian forces during the Battle of Enerhodar in March 2022. The International Atomic Energy Agency regularly reports the deterioration of safety conditions at the facility. As military activities intensify in the region, the risk of an accidental or intentional nuclear disaster grows.

