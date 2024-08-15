Kursk operation seen as rehearsal for Crimea’s liberation, says Crimean Tatar leader

In an interview with Voice of America, Nairman Dzhelyal, First Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, stated that the Kursk operation, like all other actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is aimed at restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity. This includes the liberation of occupied territories such as Crimea, occupied since 2014. He suggested that Ukrainian military and political leadership had decided to make an unexpected and non-standard move by invading Russia’s territory.

Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast started on 6 August and the Ukrainian forces have been broadening their bridgehead for over a week, with Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi earlier claiming over 1,000 square kilometers of territory inside Russia had been seized.

According to Dzhelyal, this operation demonstrated the inability and unpreparedness of Russian leadership for such a development. He views it as a concrete step towards the de-occupation of Crimea and a rehearsal for its liberation.

The Mejlis deputy chairman earlier advised Crimean residents, especially Ukrainian citizens, to be morally and physically prepared to protect themselves during the de-occupation process. He emphasized that this warning was not meant to frighten people, but to ensure their safety during potential military actions to liberate Crimea.

Dzhelyal noted that the Kursk operation allows Ukrainian forces to gain combat experience and test both military and political strategies. This includes preparation for negotiation processes and addressing various local issues, including work with the local population and organizing the management of liberated territories.

Furthermore, he interpreted the operation as a serious signal to the Kremlin that “all safeguards are simply ceasing to function, and the world is simply losing patience and is ready to act much more seriously and sharply to force Russia to comply with international law.”

