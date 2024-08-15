Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Frontline report: Ukrainians block and delay Russian reinforcement, pushing further into Kursk

Ukrainian forces make significant advances in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, employing clever tactics to delay Russian reinforcements, including sabotage, ambushes, and precision strikes to disrupt Russian logistics, while continuing to push deeper into enemy territory and capturing key settlements.
byReporting from Ukraine
15/08/2024
4 minute read
frontline report ukrainians block delay russian reinforcement pushing further kursk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video oblast
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.
Frontline report: Ukrainians block and delay Russian reinforcement, pushing further into Kursk

15 August 2024. Today, there are a lot of developments in Russia’s Kursk region.

frontline report ukrainians block delay russian reinforcement pushing further kursk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video ukrainian incursion people's republic
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

As Ukrainians had penetrated deep into Russian territory, Russians transferred a large number of reserves to the area to respond to the quickly deteriorating situation.

frontline report ukrainians block delay russian reinforcement pushing further kursk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video incursion 1
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

In response, Ukrainians used a genius tactic to delay these Russian reinforcements. Ukrainians, most of whom can speak Russian without accent, called up Russian civilians in the area, ordering them to evacuate by posing as Russian officials. This caused large traffic jams on the main roads Russians were using to transfer military equipment over, severely delaying the Russian response time to the quickly developing situation. Ukrainians also sent smaller reconnaissance groups far behind Russian lines to conduct ambushes, sabotage, and report on larger Russian troop movements before directing strikes to destroy the Russian convoys.

frontline report ukrainians block delay russian reinforcement pushing further kursk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video russion journo zvezda news shows military train
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

The Russian media even incidentally helped Ukrainians with this task, broadcasting live on troop movements in a media stunt to improve morale and hold up the façade that everything was under control.

frontline report ukrainians block delay russian reinforcement pushing further kursk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video mil hardware move lursk oblast exposed ru tv
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

Russian military bloggers protested on masse, saying that this was one of the biggest problems in the Russian military, as the commanders continue to live in an illusion while ignoring reality, leading to disastrous consequences. Unfortunately for Russians, these military bloggers were right, as Ukrainians managed to identify major Russian logistic routes and forces concentrations meant to stop the Ukrainian advance.

Ukrainians later released footage of them hitting one of these convoys with a series of high-precision HIMARS strikes. Russian civilians who were evacuating the area recorded the aftermath of the strike, showing dozens of burnt-out or otherwise destroyed logistic trucks filled with hundreds of Russian troops.

The original uncensored footage of the Ukrainian HIMARS strikes and their aftermath can be found on Reporting From Ukraine’s Telegram channel. Besides conscripts and emergency reserves, Russians also deployed Chechen Akhmat special forces to the area to help stabilize the region and dissuade Russian soldiers from surrendering.

frontline report ukrainians block delay russian reinforcement pushing further kursk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video incursion 2
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

As it turns out, after Ukrainians defeated the initial Russian defenders, they went on to strike hard against the Chechen barrier troops. Russian soldiers then posted on Telegram how these Chechen units fled the battlefield as soon as they came under Ukrainian fire or immediately surrendered. These Russian whistleblower soldiers were, however, arrested by the Chechen units and forced to publicly state they were lying and praise the Akhmat soldiers.

Ukrainians, in turn, posted videos of having captured large numbers of these Chechen fighters, waiting for Ukrainian transport vehicles to take them into Ukraine. As Ukrainian sabotage groups effectively delayed many Russian reinforcements, the Russian lines remained thin, allowing Ukrainians to continue to push much deeper into the region. Russian forces shared geolocated footage of a failed Iskander ballistic missile strike on a Ukrainian armored assault group. However, the footage shows the missile had completely missed its target, leaving the only visible Ukrainian armored vehicle operational.

frontline report ukrainians block delay russian reinforcement pushing further kursk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video ukraine incursion
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

Russian sources state the Ukrainian assault group was operating in the area with over ten armored vehicles and had launched an attack on the settlement of Kachuk, indicating that Ukrainians had severely expanded their area of control northward. Next, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that they were targeting Ukrainians with artillery, drones, and aviation above the Krepna River.

frontline report ukrainians block delay russian reinforcement pushing further kursk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video incursion 4
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

Russian sources also state that Ukrainians had taken control of the settlement of Olgovka. As Ukrainians had active assault groups operating above the river, Ukrainians have likely taken control over both crossing points over the river. Russians additionally state Ukrainians advanced in the forests northwest of Liubimovka. Ukrainians also launched a series of attacks toward the east, advancing toward Cherkasskoe Porechnoe and capturing the settlement. Russians conducted a series of Lancet drone strikes against Ukrainian armored vehicles here, destroying some but leaving the infantry intact to take up positions in the houses.

As you remember from the last report, Ukrainians took control over the western part of the Russian settlement of Sudzha. Yesterday, Ukrainians launched a pincer maneuver on the settlement to take the Russians into a pocket. Ukrainians launched a two-pronged attack in the north and crossed the river in the south.

frontline report ukrainians block delay russian reinforcement pushing further kursk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video sudzha
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

The latest geolocated footage shows that Ukrainians took complete control of the critical intersection northeast of the town and moved south into the settlement, freely traversing the roads here under no threat of Russian fire. This confirms that the offensive was successful, and Russians either retreated from the town or were encircled and taken captive. Both Russian and Ukrainian sources reported that Ukrainians had advanced along the border as well, consolidating control over the Guevo area, crossing the river, and taking the settlement of Plekhovo.

Ukrainians also continued to conduct reconnaissance operations deep behind Russian lines to the east to report on Russian troop movements and test the strength of Russian defenses here. Interestingly enough, Russian geolocated footage shows Ukrainian armored vehicles making it as far as 30 kilometers behind the Russian lines before they were stopped. This indicates that the Russian eastern flank is just as thinly manned as the locations where Ukrainians initially crossed the border, and that all available reserves in the area were transferred to the west in an attempt to stabilize the situation.

frontline report ukrainians block delay russian reinforcement pushing further kursk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video oblast
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

Overall, the tempo of the Ukrainian advance is not slowing down, as Ukrainians continue to reinforce their spearhead into the Kursk region. Ukrainians are actively looking for more weak spots by continuously testing Russian defenses, even getting as far as 30 kilometers behind Russian lines. These Ukrainian reconnaissance missions have exposed a considerable weakness in the Russian flanks, as these vast areas seem only to be lightly defended by only small groups of infantry.

With most, if not all, Russian reserves rushing toward the initial Ukrainian spearhead across the border and Ukrainians still holding many forces in reserve, we will likely see more Ukrainian incursions, further stretching out the already thin Russian frontline.

frontline report ukrainians block delay russian reinforcement pushing further kursk https//euromaidanpresscom/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/kursk-oblastjpg kurske
https://euromaidanpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/kursk-oblast.jpg

In our regular frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!