Ukraine’s rail energy system damaged by this week’s Russian attacks, restoration efforts underway

This week, Russian forces conducted multiple attacks on Ukraine’s railway energy system, damaging infrastructure in the northern regions, according to a report by Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways).

The strikes targeted power substations, resulting in temporary power outages across various sections of the rail network. Despite the damage, train delays were minimized to approximately 40 minutes, and power was swiftly restored to residential areas affected by the outages.

Russia escalated its missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure this spring, destroying multiple power generation and distribution facilities. The reported attacks on railway substations in the north region may be aiming at disrupting Ukraine’s military logistics amid the ongoing Ukrainian incursion of Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian Railways said it is currently working to restore the damaged energy system.

Earlier this week, the Russian forces targeted Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts on multiple occasions. On 13 August, a missile and bomb strike in Sumy Oblast damaged critical infrastructure, including power lines, a gas pipeline, and a hospital. The following day, in the early hours of 14 August, Russian forces used Shahed-type kamikaze drones to hit an infrastructure target in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv Oblast. Earlier, on 13 August, the city of Bakhmach in Chernihiv Oblast also suffered damage when Russian strikes hit civilian infrastructure.

Related: