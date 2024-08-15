Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s rail energy system damaged by this week’s Russian attacks, restoration efforts underway

Ukraine’s railway energy system suffered damage from Russian strikes this week, leading to temporary power outages and infrastructure damage in northern Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia says.
byYuri Zoria
15/08/2024
2 minute read
ukraine's rail energy system damaged week's russian attacks restoration efforts underway damage caused missile attack kharkiv oblast om 1 august 2024 telegram/ukrzaliznytsia
Damage caused by a missile attack in Kharkiv Oblast om 1 August 2024. Photo: Telegram/Ukrzaliznytsia.
Ukraine’s rail energy system damaged by this week’s Russian attacks, restoration efforts underway

This week, Russian forces conducted multiple attacks on Ukraine’s railway energy system, damaging infrastructure in the northern regions, according to a report by Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways).

The strikes targeted power substations, resulting in temporary power outages across various sections of the rail network. Despite the damage, train delays were minimized to approximately 40 minutes, and power was swiftly restored to residential areas affected by the outages.

Russia escalated its missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure this spring, destroying multiple power generation and distribution facilities. The reported attacks on railway substations in the north region may be aiming at disrupting Ukraine’s military logistics amid the ongoing Ukrainian incursion of Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian Railways said it is currently working to restore the damaged energy system.

Earlier this week, the Russian forces targeted Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts on multiple occasions. On 13 August, a missile and bomb strike in Sumy Oblast damaged critical infrastructure, including power lines, a gas pipeline, and a hospital. The following day, in the early hours of 14 August, Russian forces used Shahed-type kamikaze drones to hit an infrastructure target in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv Oblast. Earlier, on 13 August, the city of Bakhmach in Chernihiv Oblast also suffered damage when Russian strikes hit civilian infrastructure.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts