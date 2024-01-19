General: Russia keeps some 22,000 troops near Ukraine’s northern border

Russia has about 21,800 troops in the northern operational zone, 1,800 of whom are in Belarus. The commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, said that the situation remains under control in the area.

Although Ukraine’s northern front does not have large-scale ground engagements, Russia frequently conducts cross-border shelling of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts and deploys saboteur groups.

The commander noted that Russian units are constantly conducting reconnaissance, shelling border areas, and actively building up engineering and fortification equipment in the area. The Ukrainian military also noted that Russia rearms those units with modernized weapons.

According to Naiev, as part of the creation of the so-called “Union State,” the military and political leadership of Belarus continues to provide all possible assistance to Russia in its armed aggression against Ukraine by supplying and repairing weapons and military equipment.