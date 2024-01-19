Eng
General: Russia keeps some 22,000 troops near Ukraine’s northern border

Ukrainian general says Russia has deployed 21,800 troops near Ukraine’s northern borders, but the situation remains under control.
Ukraine installing additional defensive structures in Chernihiv Oblast near the border with Russia. December 2023. Screenshot from a video by Telegram/Наєв
Russia has about 21,800 troops in the northern operational zone, 1,800 of whom are in Belarus. The commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, said that the situation remains under control in the area.

Although Ukraine’s northern front does not have large-scale ground engagements, Russia frequently conducts cross-border shelling of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts and deploys saboteur groups.

Northern part of Ukraine. Map: liveuamap

The commander noted that Russian units are constantly conducting reconnaissance, shelling border areas, and actively building up engineering and fortification equipment in the area. The Ukrainian military also noted that Russia rearms those units with modernized weapons.

According to Naiev, as part of the creation of the so-called “Union State,” the military and political leadership of Belarus continues to provide all possible assistance to Russia in its armed aggression against Ukraine by supplying and repairing weapons and military equipment.

“The enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Belarus produce new ammunition and recycle obsolete ammunition, with their subsequent transfer to the Russian armed forces,” Naiev says.

