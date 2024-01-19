General: Russia keeps some 22,000 troops near Ukraine’s northern border

“The enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Belarus produce new ammunition and recycle obsolete ammunition, with their subsequent transfer to the Russian armed forces,” Naiev says.
