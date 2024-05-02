Eng
Ukraine reports multiple Russian saboteur groups infiltrating Sumy Oblast weekly

Sumy Oblast faces continued Russian saboteur infiltrations across the border detected weekly, while neighboring Kharkiv Oblast sees a decline in such activities, and Chernihiv currently reports no infiltration attempts, as per Ukraine’s Border Guard Service.
Yuri Zoria
02/05/2024
2 minute read
Marksman of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service. Illustrative image: dpsu.gov.ua
Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported at a briefing that while sabotage activity has decreased in northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, several Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are uncovered weekly in the adjacent Sumy Oblast. This announcement was made at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center on May 2.

Russian troops retreated from the northern provinces of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy a month into the full-scale invasion after their defeat in the Battle for Kyiv in 2022, and from Kharkiv Oblast’s north in fall 2022. However, after their retreat, the Russian forces continued cross-border firearm, artillery, and air attacks on border communities of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts, with occasional infiltrations of saboteurs.

Northeastern regions of Ukraine. Map: liveuamap

Andrii Demchenko noted that the northern border with Russia is marked by daily shelling of Ukrainian territory, primarily using artillery, drones, and aviation, with most attacks recently concentrated in Kharkiv Oblast, and fewer in Sumy and Chernihiv Oblasts.

Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, reported that Sumy Oblast is currently the primary target for Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Although similar activities were previously common in Kharkiv Oblast, they have recently decreased. He added that no such activities have been detected in Chernihiv Oblast, highlighting Sumy Oblast as a continued focus for these operations.

Demchenko noted that every week Ukraine’s Defence Forces uncover several Russian saboteur groups:

“It can’t be said that they infiltrate or attempt to infiltrate daily,, but lately, several groups a week is their activity [rate],” he stated.

According to Liga, the latest reported clashes with Russian saboteurs in Sumy Oblast occurred on 31 March and 15 April, as per the Border Guard Service reports.

