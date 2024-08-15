Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s Kursk offensive sparks gas price surge, benefiting Russian coffers

A recent 13% spike in European gas prices, triggered by Ukraine’s counter-invasion of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, is set to boost Russian fossil fuel revenues beyond the total EU aid to Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
15/08/2024
2 minute read
Russian LNG Sakhalin-2
“Sakhalin-2: A major Russian liquefied natural gas plant. Credit: gazprom.ru
Ukraine’s Kursk offensive sparks gas price surge, benefiting Russian coffers

A recent surge in European gas prices, triggered by Ukraine’s counter-invasion of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, is set to increase Russian revenues from fossil fuel sales to the EU, widening the gap between these payments and the total EU support provided to Ukraine, reports Euractive.

According to an analysis by think-tank CREA, EU countries have paid €200 billion ($220 bn) for Russian fossil fuels since the start of the invasion in February 2022, while total EU and US support to Ukraine stands at €185 billion ($203 bn), as tracked by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

The unexpected 13% rise in gas prices over the last week is attributed to Ukraine’s actions in Kursk, a key region for Gazprom’s gas pumping operations to Europe. Trade publication EnergyFlux explains, “The bull run is a speculative bet on supply-side disruptions.”

However, some analysts caution against overreaction. Seb Kennedy of EnergyFlux writes that disruptions are “by no means guaranteed to happen,” while analyst Tom Haddon describes the price surge as “overblown.”

Despite efforts to reduce energy imports from Russia, the EU’s financial flows to the Kremlin continue. CREA reports that between 29 July and 4 August, EU countries spent over €400 million ($440 bn) on Russian energy, primarily gas and oil.

While this represents a significant decrease from the €5.3 billion ($ 5.8 bn) spent in March 2022, it highlights the ongoing challenge of completely severing energy ties with Russia. An analysis by Brussels-based think-tank Bruegel shows that while Russian coal imports have been banned and oil imports have drastically reduced, gas imports have only fallen by about 75% since 2021.

A group of MEPs warned in March that Europe “remains the largest customer of Russian pipeline and LNG gas,” urging for a comprehensive ban on Russian energy commodities. The situation remains largely unchanged, with long-term contracts and infrastructure dependencies complicating efforts to cut ties completely.

Effective in early August, New EU gas market rules allow member states to ban Russian LNG imports unilaterally. However, no country has yet taken this step, although Lithuania called for a “divorce from Russian LNG” in July.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts