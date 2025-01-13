Ukraine offers coal aid to frozen Transnistria as Russian halts gas to breakaway Moldova’s region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv has expressed readiness to assist the Russian-controlled Transnistria region in Moldova in overcoming a humanitarian crisis but has not observed any response from those controlling the territory.

The crisis emerged after Russia announced the suspension of gas supplies to Moldova on 1 January, citing debts allegedly owed by Moldovagaz. The announcement came on the same day when Ukraine ceased Russian gas transit. The gas halt for Transnistria has left the region of 300,000 residents without gas, heating, and hot water, with the cold water supply experiencing interruptions. All industrial enterprises in the region have stopped operations, while power outages have reached eight hours per day.

In an evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia’s deliberate actions have caused a vacuum of energy resources, resulting in significant human suffering in Transnistria. He suggested that this is part of Russia’s strategy to influence public sentiment in Moldova ahead of elections.

“Ukraine is ready to help with coal. However, we have yet to see a response from those who actually control the situation on the left bank of the Dniester. If they are playing along with Russia, that’s one thing. If they genuinely want to help the people of Transnistria, that’s another thing. Ukraine is ready to assist,” said Zelenskyy.

Previously, the breakaway region did not take up Moldova’s offer to purchase gas from Europe. Transnistria’s authorities stated that they expect the resumption of supplies from Russia’s Gazprom within the framework of the contract, which is valid until 2026.

Meanwhile, Moldovan officials believe the refusal to take humanitarian aid from Moldova and consider EU gas deliveries likely came from Moscow, not local authorities.

