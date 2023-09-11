Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine regains control of two Black Sea drilling rigs occupied by Russia in 2014

Ukraine has retaken two strategic drilling platforms off the Crimean coast, occupied by Russia since 2014 and used for military purposes during the full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s intelligence agency says.
byYuri Zoria
11/09/2023
2 minute read
Ukraine’s Intelligence Directorate soldiers holding Ukrainian colors on one of the reclaimed gas drilling rigs off the Crimean coast. Photo: Telegram/DIUkraine
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 11 September 2023, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine regained control of two gas and oil drilling platforms off the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea that have been under Russian occupation since 2014, which Russia has used for military purposes since the outset of the large-scale invasion.

Russia hijacked the gas drilling rigs B312 Petro Hodovanets and B319 Ukraina – locally known as “the Boyko Rigs” by the name of their owner – off the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea back in late 2014 months it invaded and occupied the Crimean peninsula.

“The unique operation to establish control over the Boyko Rigs was carried out by the Ukraine Defense Ministry’s HUR, in particular, the Petro Hodovalets and Ukraina drilling platforms, as well as the self-elevating drilling rig Tavrida and Syvash were returned [under Ukraine’s control],” the HUR reported.

According to the HUR, since 2022, Russia has been using the platforms as helicopter landing sites and for deploying radar equipment.

The intelligence agency says its special forces captured valuable trophies during their operation. In particular, a stockpile of helicopter munitions – unguided aerial rockets – and the Neva radar station, which monitors the movement of ships in the Black Sea.

During one of the operation phases, there was a battle between Ukrainian special forces on boats and a Russian Su-30 fighter jet. The HUR says the Russian aircraft was hit by the MANPAD and forced to retreat.

Earlier, it was reported that due to the sharp maneuvers of the Ukrainian vessel, which was evading the Russian aircraft’s fire, an intelligence officer with the call sign Conan fell out of the boat and into the water. The boat was forced to leave him, fleeing from enemy aircraft.  Eventually, the group found him using a UAV and rescued him after Conan spent 14 hours in the water.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts