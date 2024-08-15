Russian troops in Kharkiv resort to wired communication amid battles with Ukrainian forces

The successful work of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems has forced small assault groups of Russian occupiers in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast to attempt establishing wired communication to coordinate their actions, reported Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, according to ArmyInform.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian invaders operate in small assault groups consisting of a few individuals, numbering up to a motorized rifle squad, the spokesperson revealed.

“These groups undergo initial training and are constantly being restructured to carry out active operations. They are equipped with firearms, some protection, and electronic warfare equipment. They try to break through, secure captured positions, and gradually advance,” Sarantsev explained.

Ukrainian forces promptly detect such groups and use electronic warfare systems, which counter drones and disrupt their communications against them.

“As a result, the enemy has only one way to establish communication between units carrying out combat tasks—they try to set up wired connections. Moving in different directions, they carry spools of wire with them and attempt to establish communication and coordinate the activities of attacking units in this way,” said the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group spokesperson.

However, wired communication is not effective, and given the current intensity of shelling, Ukraine’s Defense Forces quickly destroy it.

Related: