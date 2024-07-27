Russo-Ukrainian War, day 884: Ukraine strikes Russian airfield in Crimea

Exclusives

How Ukraine’s Lukoil ban threatens Hungary’s cheap Russian oil lifeline. Ukraine’s recent sanctions on Russian oil giant Lukoil have sent shockwaves through Central Europe, exposing Hungary’s reliance on discounted Russian crude.

Support Ukraine now or pay more later, Dutch think tanks tell West. Two prominent Dutch think tanks warn that scaling back aid to Ukraine could lead to far greater costs for Western nations in the future, urging continued support despite short-term financial pressures.

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian HIMARS attacks and guerillas disrupt Russian logistics near Bakhmut. Ukrainian guerillas and HIMARS strikes target Russian logistics and equipment near Bakhmut, disrupting supply lines and slowing their offensive on Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. Russians were forced to adjust their strategy, focusing on securing flanks and expanding control east of the canal.

ISW: Ukrainian forces repel major Russian mechanized assault in Donetsk Oblast. The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russia launched its largest mechanized assault since October 2023 in western Donetsk Oblast, which was blunted by Ukrainian defenses.

Ukraine confirms missile attack on Russian airfield near occupied Crimea’s Saky (video). Ukrainian forces conducted a missile strike on Russia’s Saky airfield in occupied Crimea. Sources reported explosions at the airfield, fires, and ammunition detonations, suggesting damage to an ammunition depot and a nearby radar station.

Ukrainian forces repel heavy Russian assaults on Pokrovsk and Kurakhiv fronts. Ukrainian positions and settlements endured a massive barrage of over 4,900 enemy shelling, including missiles and airstrikes.

As of 26 July 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 572300 (+950)

Tanks: 8320 (+7)

APV: 16050 (+11)

Artillery systems: 15840 (+36)

MLRS: 1125

Anti-aircraft systems: 904

Aircraft: 363

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 12683 (+73)

Cruise missiles: 2402

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 21414 (+56)

Intelligence and technology

Forbes: Ukrainian engineers develop ‘Artemida’ device to neutralize Russian “Hunting” mines. This smart solution could save countless lives in conflict zones.

WP: US sanctions Chinese company supplying dual-use tech to Russia’s military. Shandong Oree Laser Technology Co., which produces fiber laser cutters with both civilian and military applications, faces US sanctions for supplying Russia with dual-use equipment. However, the company is undeterred, planning significant production increases and maintaining strong business relations with Moscow.

Lithuania invests in combat drones, operators to learn from Ukrainian experience. Lithuania has announced an additional €20 million investment in its drone program, aimed at purchasing combat and reconnaissance UAVs.

Russia’s war resources to last beyond 2025, Estonian intelligence warns. Colonel Ants Kiviselg of Estonia’s Defense Forces suggests that while Russia is failing to meet its current offensive goals in Ukraine, its ability to wage war is far from exhausted.

The Times: UK considers developing long-range missiles to counter Russia’s nuclear threat. Earlier, General Sir Roly Walker, the new head of the British military, cautioned that the UK must be prepared within three years to confront threats from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

International

Ukraine urges Hong Kong not to help Russia evade sanctions. In Hong Kong, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for measures to prevent Russia from exploiting the city’s financial system to evade Western sanctions amid ongoing global efforts to curb Russian aggression in Ukraine.

G7 framework deal on $50 bln Ukraine loan seen in Oct, EU’s Gentiloni says. European officials are working to finalize a $50 billion loan package for Ukraine by year-end, with a framework agreement expected as early as October.

Zelenskyy asks Orbán to facilitate phone call with Trump. A recent diplomatic meeting between Ukrainian and Hungarian leaders may have included an unexpected request for facilitating communication with former US President Donald Trump, sources reveal.

Ceasefire means 25% of Ukraine would remain under Russian occupation, says Ukrainian ambassador. The diplomat stressed that true peace requires the withdrawal of Russian forces and highlighted the importance of Ukraine’s NATO and EU aspirations.

Kuleba reports positive signals from negotiations with his Chinese counterpart. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reports that China has signaled support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity during recent talks in Guangzhou.

Russia conducted a series of hybrid operations against the Czech Republic in 2024. In the first half of 2024, Russia executed multiple hybrid operations aimed at undermining the trust of Czech citizens in their government, according to a report by the Czech Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Lithuania develops a mass evacuation plan for potential wartime scenarios. Lithuania’s Interior Ministry, led by Minister Agnė Bilotaitė, is developing a wartime mass evacuation plan based on Nordic models, coordinating with various agencies and local governments, and planning to test it in civil defense exercises.

The US miscalculation in defense item valuation yields $2 bn more for Ukraine aid. The Pentagon finds an additional $2 billion in accounting errors for Ukraine aid. A similar error last year led to $6.2 billion extra.

Humanitarian and social impact

Court orders custody for alleged killer of ex-MP and linguist Iryna Farion. An 18-year-old suspect in the murder of former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion will remain in custody until September 22, a Lviv court ruled on 26 July.

Russia illegally used music by American composer and pianist Philip Glass. Renowned American composer Philip Glass has accused Russian occupiers in Crimea of illegally using his music and name without permission for a ballet production.

Russians to train schoolchildren from occupied Luhansk for war against Ukraine. Students are being taken to Russian military camps for combat training, according to the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

Ministry announces program to swap convicted Russian collaborators for Ukrainian POWs. Ukraine has announced a project to exchange convicted collaborationists for Ukrainian POWs, publicizing info about Russian agents and allowing them to agree to these exchanges.

Russian drone attack damages power facilities in Chernihiv, Zhytomyr oblasts as Ukraine downs 20/22 UAVs. A Russian night attack using Shahed drones and an Iskander missile resulted in 20 of 22 drones being shot down, targeting energy facilities in Chernihiv and Zhytomyr oblasts, hitting a dormitory in Nizhyn, causing power outages, and injuring one person.

Political and legal developments

European Peace Facility receives €1.5 billion for Ukraine from frozen Russian asset revenues. The EU has transferred €1.5 billion from immobilized Russian asset proceeds to support Ukraine’s military and reconstruction efforts under sanctions against Russia.

New developments

Paris 2024: Olympic opening ceremony moves to the Seine. The 2024 Paris Olympics will open with a unprecedented boat parade along the Seine, replacing the traditional stadium ceremony.

Read our earlier daily review here.