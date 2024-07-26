Kuleba reports positive signals from negotiations with Chinese counterpart

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reported that talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou yielded a “clear signal” that China is not seeking temporary solutions but is working towards a sustainable and strategic resolution to the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine.

In an interview with the Television Service of News, Kuleba emphasized two key points from the negotiations. Firstly, he stated that China supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“It was very clearly and repeatedly stated by Wang Yi that the position of supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is inviolable for China,” Kuleba said.

Secondly, Kuleba highlighted China’s stance on establishing a lasting, just peace in Ukraine. He noted, “I spoke about the importance of a just peace, not just any peace. And my Chinese colleague himself added – just and lasting. This is very important because we usually say that peace must be sustainable – lasting and just.”

Kuleba stressed the significance of this point, stating, “We received a clear signal that China is not looking for some temporary solutions, temporary ceasefires, but is working on a sustainable, strategic solution to the problem of the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. And this is also a very positive signal.”

The Ukrainian minister also reported that during the talks, he informed Wang Yi that Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia, but there is no such readiness from the Russian side.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou, China, to discuss potential paths to end Russian aggression and China’s possible role in achieving sustainable peace on 24 July.

Read also: