Eng
Esp

YLE: Dubai firms own 55 vessels in Russian shadow fleet

A Finnish investigation uncovers an extensive Dubai-based network managing Russian shadow fleet oil and LNG tankers. A single UAE firm owns 24 sanctioned ships.
byYuri Zoria
12/01/2025
2 minute read
russian shadow fleet's eagle s tanker intercepted finnish easgle ukraine news ukrainian reports
Russian shadow fleet’s Eagle S tanker intercepted by the Finnish. Photo: Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva, via YLE
YLE: Dubai firms own 55 vessels in Russian shadow fleet

The vessel implicated in Finland’s cable sabotage is owned by a Dubai company central to Russia’s sanctions-dodging shadow fleet, Yle reports, noting that at least 55 vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet belong to United Arab Emirates-based companies, helping Russia circumvent Western sanctions.

Russia’s shadow fleet, primarily used for transporting oil and gas, includes hundreds of vessels operating under foreign flags like Panama and Barbados. Ownership of these ships is obscured through offshore registrations and tax haven entities, enabling them to bypass sanctions. The US, EU, and UK sanctions aim to block Russia from earning revenue through energy sales, a key funding source for its war in Ukraine.

According to an investigation by Yle’s investigative journalism unit, a single Dubai-registered company owns 24 vessels currently on European Union and British sanctions lists. The investigation examined approximately 150 Russian shadow fleet vessels under Western sanctions.

The probe also revealed that Eagle S, a vessel suspected of damaging the Estlink 2 power cable between Finland and Estonia late last year, is also owned by a Dubai-based company.

Ownership patterns and changes

Yle reports that about one-third of the investigated vessels changed their names during or after the month corresponding to sanctions decisions. Nearly the same proportion underwent ownership and management company changes, while over one-fifth switched their flag states.

The investigation found that vessel owners frequently register ships in “flags of convenience” countries like Barbados, which offer minimal oversight and virtually tax-free operations for shipping companies.

There are many owner-operators not only in Dubai but also in India, China, still in Russia and small island states, where it is easy to obscure the true ownership,” YLE wrote.

Dubai’s role

According to the report, thirteen Dubai companies own the 55 sanctioned vessels. While Dubai’s corporate ownership information remains private, making true ownership unclear, the investigation found multiple signs suggesting these companies exist only on paper, with some listing luxury hotels as their registered addresses.

One company, Avebury Shipmanagement LLC-FZ, owns 24 sanctioned vessels but lacks a website and lists only a street name without specifics as its address in Dubai.

The investigation also revealed that Dubai-based companies own several LNG tankers transporting liquefied natural gas from Russia. Unlike the older oil tankers in the shadow fleet, these LNG vessels are typically new, with many built within the past two years.

Experts cited by Yle assess the sanctions impact on Russia as limited. The EU continues to receive Russian-origin oil products through third countries that process crude oil delivered by the shadow fleet.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!