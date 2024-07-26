Eng
Russia conducts series of hybrid operations against Czech Republic in 2024

In the first half of 2024, Russia executed multiple hybrid operations aimed at undermining the trust of Czech citizens in their government, according to a report by the Czech Ministry of Internal Affairs.
byOlena Mukhina
26/07/2024
2 minute read
A demonstration in support of Ukraine took place in Prague, Czech Republic on 19 February 2022. Source
Prague has been a long-term supporter of Ukraine since the start of the all-out war, supplying Kyiv with various types of aid. Recently, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský announced that Ukraine would receive 100,000 artillery shells in July and August through a Czech-led initiative. The project includes 18 countries and aims to deliver 500,000 shells to Ukraine by the end of the year.

In addition, the country launched a second project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine called “Initiative-2025”, which will involve five arms companies, said Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová.

In March, the lower house of the Czech parliament declared Russia – the main security threat to the country and proclaimed the necessity of continuing support for Ukraine, UkrInform reports.

The Czech Ministry of Internal Affairs, in its report, said the wave of disinformation attacks was aimed at convincing people that Russia’s regime is a “healthy alternative” to the country’s existing political order. The document mentioned that Russian agents attempted to influence Czech extremist populist groups, which have become more vulnerable to Moscow pressure.

The report added that anti-system groups in the Czech Republic lacked strategy, and their leaders could not be in charge of conducting successful operations against the country’s government.

The document also indicates that supporters of such groups continue to echo the Russian narratives on the war against Ukraine and spread fakes about Moscow’s aggression against its neighbors.

