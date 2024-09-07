Russo-Ukrainian war, day 926: Ukraine’s Kursk operation thwarts Russian offensive, says top Ukrainian general

Exclusive

Why did Ukraine reshuffle half its government amid war?. The shake-up, justified as a need for “new energy,” comes as Ukraine faces critical challenges in its conflict with Russia and pursuit of Western support.

Why “Russians at War” is pure propaganda, not art. This screening at Venice isn’t just misguided—it’s a slap in the face to Ukrainians fighting for survival.

Airfield assassin: Ukraine’s Palianytsia drone threatens Russian rear. Its precise features remain classified, but experts allow giving an educated guess about Ukraine’s newest mysterious weapon

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian defenses hold as Russia launches assault on key coal mine near Donetsk’s Vuhledar. Ukrainian defenses remain effective amid Russia’s advance on Pivdenno-Donbaska coal mine near Vuhledar southwest of Donetsk. Russians shifted from frontal assaults to an encirclement strategy, threatening Vuhledar’s defense and opening a new operational space for Russia.

Ukrainians reclaim positions at Donetsk’s New York and Kharkiv’s Lyptsi. Ukrainian forces have regained positions in Donetsk Oblast, recapturing parts of New York settlement and Nelipivka, deblocking surrounded troops.

ISW: Russian forces push toward Donetsk Oblast’s Vuhledar, Kurakhove to tie up Ukrainian reinforcements for Pokrovsk. Russian forces intensify operations near Vuhledar and along southern Pokrovsk salient, aiming to capture Kurakhove and Vuhledar to pressure Ukrainian defenses in western Donetsk Oblast and pin down reinforcements for Pokrovsk in the Vuhledar sector, ISW says.

Gen. Syrskyi: Kursk operation successfully reduced threat of Russian offensive on Sumy. Ukraine’s top general says the Kursk incursion prevented a new Russian offensive and diverted enemy forces, as Russian advances stalled at Donetsk’s Pokrovsk.

CNN: Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Oblast halts Russian offensive in new Ukrainian regions, says Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. By moving the battle onto Russian territory, Ukraine forced Moscow to confront vulnerabilities in its own military operations, despite its superior numbers and equipment.

As of 6 SEP 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 622720 (+1170)

Tanks: 8631 (+7)

APV: 16878 (+9)

Artillery systems: 17745 (+20)

MLRS: 1178 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 941

Aircraft: 368

Helicopters: 328

UAV: 14732 (+74)

Cruise missiles: 2587

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 24116 (+72)

Intelligence and technology

Russia behind cyberattacks on Estonia, investigation finds. GRU hackers breached national IT systems, stealing thousands of crucial documents, Estonia claims.

Ukraine to receive 77 Leopard 1 tanks and 12 PzH2000 howitzers, German Defense Minister Pistorius says. Germany will send 12 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, and with European partners, deliver 77 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Pistorius said at Ramstein. Six howitzers are scheduled for delivery this year, with the remaining six in 2025.

Netherlands to supply F-16 equipment and air-to-air missiles to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. The €80 million package includes spare parts, generators, and maintenance tools to ensure the jets’ operational readiness as Ukraine continues to defend its airspace.

UK announces 650 air-defense missiles for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting. UK Defense Secretary John Healey announced a $213 million package for 650 Lightweight Multirole Missiles to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. He stressed continued support and urged allies to maintain equipment supplies for Ukraine’s war effort.

International

Politico: Hungary loses cheaper Russian oil. Hungary and Slovakia struggle with oil shortages, yet EU energy market remains stable.

US General Brown urges allies to support Ukraine’s military industry at Ramstein meeting in Germany. He stressed the need for continued efforts in providing essential equipment and training to bolster Ukraine’s military industry amid ongoing Russian aggression.

EU allocates €35 million to Ukraine and €5 million to Ukrainians in Moldova for winter support. The EU will use these funds to repair buildings, ensure electricity and heating in Ukraine, and provide shelter and essential services for vulnerable refugees in Moldova.

US announces $250 million military aid package for Ukraine. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the new military aid package for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting. The package addresses priority needs, including air defense and ammunition.

Ukraine needs long-range weapons, permission to hit targets deep inside Russia, Zelenskyy says at Ramstein. At the Ramstein meeting, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again urged partners to provide long-range weapons and permit strikes on Russian territory.

ATACMS scarcity influences US ban on Ukraine’s deep strikes inside Russia, Pentagon’s Singh says. Pentagon cites limited ATACMS stockpiles and escalation concerns as primary reasons for restricting Ukraine’s deep strikes in Russia.

Reuters: Biden Administration scrambles to save $6 bn in Ukraine aid before fiscal year-end. The US administration is urgently negotiating with Congress to use $6 billion in military aid for Ukraine before 30 September, exploring options to extend Presidential Drawdown Authority, per Reuters sources.

Humanitarian and social impact

Lviv mourns mother and three daughters killed in Russian missile attack on 4 September. A Russian missile attack on Lviv has claimed the lives of four members of a single family, leaving the father as the sole survivor.

Political and legal developments

Venice Festival screens controversial Russian war documentary that ignores occupiers’ crimes against Ukrainians. At the Venice International Film Festival on September 5, Russian-Canadian director Anastasia Trofimova unveiled her documentary, Russians at War, which portrays Russian soldiers in Ukraine as victims while glossing over their crimes against civilians. The film has sparked backlash for its one-sided narrative, with critics calling it Russian propaganda.

New developments

Ukraine to receive vital spare parts for nuclear plants following IAEA-facilitated deal with France. The agreement ensures Ukraine will receive essential spare parts for emergency diesel generators at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, helping to maintain the safety and functionality of its reactors during power outages.

No trace of Russian drone in Poland, investigation concludes after week of searches. Polish military forces have concluded a 10-day search for a Russian drone that allegedly entered Poland’s airspace during a missile strike on Ukraine on August 26. Despite extensive efforts, including ground searches covering 200 square kilometers and support from military helicopters and hunting associations, the drone was not found, raising doubts about whether it ever crossed into Polish territory.

Read our earlier daily review here