Reuters: Biden Administration scrambles to save $6 bn in Ukraine aid before fiscal year-end

The Biden administration is engaged in urgent discussions with Congress to utilize $6 billion in military aid for Ukraine before a looming 30 September deadline, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, Reuters says.

This effort comes at a critical moment for Ukrainian forces, who are advancing into Russia’s Kursk Oblast while simultaneously defending against Russian forces threatening the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk.

The Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), a key component of a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine passed in April after a half-year-long delay, allows the president to transfer defense articles and services from US stocks in response to emergencies. However, most of the $7.8 billion in PDA authorized in April remains unused, prompting officials to seek ways to prevent the remaining $6 billion from expiring at the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

Sources close to the negotiations told Reuters that the State Department hopes to attach an extension of the PDA authorities to a Continuing Resolution, a short-term emergency spending bill that must pass this month to avoid a government shutdown. Congressional aides, speaking anonymously due to ongoing negotiations, expressed confidence in finding a solution, citing strong bipartisan support for assisting Ukraine.

Congressional aides suggested that the slowdown in weapons flow to Ukraine this year may be partly due to US Department of Defense concerns about depleting its own stocks, as the weapons industry grapples with supply chain issues, Reuters says.

The administration is considering a backup plan, according to sources familiar with the discussions, which would involve making a substantial PDA announcement before 30 September 2024, effectively committing the remaining $6 billion before it expires. This contingency plan would allow for a more gradual transfer of resources to Ukraine.

