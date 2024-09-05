$6.2 billion in Ukraine aid at risk as US fiscal deadline approaches

Several Ukrainian-American NGOs have appealed to the US State Department to utilize the remaining $6.2 billion in aid allocated to Ukraine before it expires at the end of the fiscal year on 30 September. The groups warn that failure to use these funds could send a troubling signal about US support for Ukraine.

Iryna Anpilogova, a representative of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, told Voice of America that “if the amount is not used, it could become an alarming signal regarding US support for Ukraine.” Organizations such as Nova Ukraine, Leleka Foundation, and the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America (UNWLA) Branch 107 have formulated their appeals.

The groups are urging the State Department to notify Congress about the necessity of using the full amount before the expiration date. Anpilohova emphasized that “every dollar is vital for protecting Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure,” especially in light of recent Russian attacks on civilian targets.

Razom for Ukraine warned that if current trends continue, approximately $5.7 billion could remain unused by 30 September. The organization called on President Biden to use his authority to withdraw the remaining assets allocated to Ukraine before the expiration date.

Igor Markov, leader of Nova Ukraine, commented to Voice of America:

“Billions of dollars of Congressional-approved funds for Ukraine that expired in previous years represent a lost opportunity to provide American weapons and ammunition to support the heroic defenders.”

Vadim Geshel, co-founder and president of Leleka Foundation, stressed the importance of these funds, stating,

“Spent wisely, these funds will make the difference between life and death for countless Ukrainian families.”

The organizations highlight that the summer of 2024 has been the deadliest since the beginning of the war, with countless civilian casualties. They argue that without these funds, Ukrainian cities could become depopulated, leading to a refugee crisis affecting both Europe and the United States.

