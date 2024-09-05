Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

$6.2 billion in Ukraine aid at risk as US fiscal deadline approaches

US NGOs are pressing the State Department to utilize $6.2 billion in remaining Ukraine aid before it expires, as the fiscal year ends on 30 September.
byYuri Zoria
05/09/2024
2 minute read
Congress of the United States.
The Congress of the United States. Photo: president.gov.ua
$6.2 billion in Ukraine aid at risk as US fiscal deadline approaches

Several Ukrainian-American NGOs have appealed to the US State Department to utilize the remaining $6.2 billion in aid allocated to Ukraine before it expires at the end of the fiscal year on 30 September. The groups warn that failure to use these funds could send a troubling signal about US support for Ukraine.

Iryna Anpilogova, a representative of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, told Voice of America that “if the amount is not used, it could become an alarming signal regarding US support for Ukraine.” Organizations such as Nova Ukraine, Leleka Foundation, and the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America (UNWLA) Branch 107 have formulated their appeals.

The groups are urging the State Department to notify Congress about the necessity of using the full amount before the expiration date. Anpilohova emphasized that “every dollar is vital for protecting Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure,” especially in light of recent Russian attacks on civilian targets.

Razom for Ukraine warned that if current trends continue, approximately $5.7 billion could remain unused by 30 September. The organization called on President Biden to use his authority to withdraw the remaining assets allocated to Ukraine before the expiration date.

Igor Markov, leader of Nova Ukraine, commented to Voice of America:

“Billions of dollars of Congressional-approved funds for Ukraine that expired in previous years represent a lost opportunity to provide American weapons and ammunition to support the heroic defenders.”

Vadim Geshel, co-founder and president of Leleka Foundation, stressed the importance of these funds, stating,

“Spent wisely, these funds will make the difference between life and death for countless Ukrainian families.”

The organizations highlight that the summer of 2024 has been the deadliest since the beginning of the war, with countless civilian casualties. They argue that without these funds, Ukrainian cities could become depopulated, leading to a refugee crisis affecting both Europe and the United States.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!