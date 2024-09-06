Why did Ukraine reshuffle half its government amid war?

In early September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initiated a sweeping overhaul of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal’s government, replacing over half its members. This dramatic shake-up has sparked widespread speculation.

Notable departures include Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, both critical to Ukraine’s war efforts.

Kuleba, a prominent diplomat, played a key role in securing Western military aid, advocating for advanced weapons like HIMARS and F-16 jets. Kamyshin led the revival of Ukraine’s defense sector, overseeing vital drone and missile projects, and helped develop the country’s drone industry with over 200 companies involved.

The reshuffle also included the dismissal of ministers for European Integration, Justice, and the head of Ukrenergo, a crucial role in light of Ukraine’s energy crisis.

These unexpected changes have raised questions both in Ukraine and abroad—why now, and what does it signal? Euromaidan Press delves into the potential reasons behind this major shift.

What is going on? Official explanation

On 5 September, Ukraine’s parliament approved a major government reshuffle, which saw the dismissal of key figures, including:

Oleksandr Kamyshin (Minister of Strategic Industries)

Dmytro Kuleba (Foreign Minister)

Olha Stefanishyna (Vice-Prime Minister for European Integration)

Denys Maliuska (Justice Minister)

Ruslan Strilets (Environment Minister)

Iryna Vereshchuk (Reintegration Minister)

Vitaliy Koval (State Property Fund).

According to a government source cited by Ukrainska Pravda, Zelenskyy justified these changes, explaining that even the most capable ministers struggle with the intense workload after years of service in these challenging times. He reportedly added, “Sometimes you can see it right on their faces.”

Zelenskyy publicly commented on the reshuffle, stating his expectations for the new ministers.

“More investment from partners in Ukraine’s defense production, more progress in EU negotiations, and stronger cooperation between the central government and local communities,” he said.

He also highlighted the need for greater frontline support, securing weapons supplies, protecting energy infrastructure, and rebuilding war-damaged areas. Other priorities include a clear veteran policy, countering Russian propaganda, engaging with the global Ukrainian community, and ensuring financial stability.

What does this reshuffle really mean?

Ukraine’s recent government reshuffle appears to be aimed at increasing efficiency by appointing ministers closely aligned with the Presidential Office. However, experts interviewed by Euromaidan Press express concerns about whether prioritizing loyalty over expertise might impact the quality of governance.

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President and President Zelenskyy’s right-hand man, seems to be a major influencer behind the changes.

Key appointments include:

Oleksiy Kuleba (unrelated to former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba) will lead the merged Ministry of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development. His previous roles as Kyiv Oblast State Administration head and Andriy Yermak’s deputy indicate strong ties to the Presidential Office.

Andriy Sybiha , the new Foreign Minister, was Yermak’s deputy until 2024 and recently became Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. This suggests Dmytro Kuleba’s replacement was planned in advance. Euromaidan Press government sources indicate Kuleba’s dismissal reflects a desire for fresh leadership rather than specific events, with a possible future ambassadorial role for him.

Olha Stefanishyna , formerly Vice-Prime Minister for European Integration, will head the Ministry of Justice while retaining her current responsibilities. Her promotion aims to accelerate legislative reforms for Ukraine’s EU integration. Stefanishyna is seen as Yermak’s key ally in foreign policy.

Herman Smetanin , replacing Kamyshin as Minister of Strategic Industries, previously led Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC, the country’s largest state-owned weapons producer. Promoted by Kamyshin, Smetanin is expected to maintain existing policies, particularly in defense production.

Contrary to initial reports, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak says Kamyshin will not become Yermak’s deputy but will serve as a strategic advisor.

Additional appointments addressing vacant Cabinet positions include:

Vitaliy Koval , former Head of the State Property Fund, to lead the Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Svitlana Hrynchuk , previously deputy energy minister, to head the Ministry of Environmental Protection

Diplomat Mykola Tochytskyy as Minister of Culture and Information Policy

Matviy Bidnyy , acting minister since 2023, to officially become Minister of Youth and Sports

Natalia Kalmykova , former deputy defense minister and manager of the Ukrainian Veterans’ Fund, to lead the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

There are unconfirmed reports of plans to create a Ministry of Unity (unofficially called the Ministry of Returning Ukrainians Home) to work with the Ukrainian diaspora, refugees, and address policies for Ukrainian men aged 18-60 who left the country in violation of martial law restrictions to avoid potential military conscription.

The reshuffle also highlights limited parliamentary involvement, with MPs often learning of appointments just hours before voting. Most deputies, belonging to the presidential Servant of the People party, don’t protest these rapid changes.

Why now?

Ukrainian political scientist Ihor Chalenko attributes the timing of the government reshuffle to two main factors:

The practical need to fill five existing vacancies in the government

The authorities’ desire to partially renew the Cabinet of Ministers before the challenging autumn season.

“The government needs to demonstrate renewal and unity before the complex budget process and the upcoming heating season, which will be the most difficult in Ukraine’s recent history,” Chalenko explained to Euromaidan Press.

He adds that the reshuffle is also intended to send a strong signal ahead of President Zelenskyy’s upcoming visit to New York for the UN General Assembly and his meeting with Joe Biden, where Zelenskyy plans to present a Victory plan.

Furthermore, Chalenko notes an increased influence of Andriy Yermak, Head of the Presidential Office, on ministerial appointments.

“We’re shortening the communication channel between the Presidential Office and the government,” he explains, while acknowledging the government’s existing technocratic role.

Why Foreign Minister Kuleba?

At a 4 September meeting with the Servant of the People faction, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained the government reshuffle. A source present told Suspilne that Zelenskyy cited Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s “lack of energy to promote the provision of weapons” as a reason for his dismissal.

Kuleba, appointed in 2020, had been tasked with convincing Western partners to permit long-range missile strikes inside Russia. Despite months of Ukrainian requests, this permission was not granted, allowing Russian air strikes, particularly using glide bombs on the frontline, to continue. This lack of desired results may have contributed to his dismissal, though it’s uncertain whether his successor, Andriy Sybiha, will be more successful in this regard.

During his tenure, Kuleba led Ukraine’s foreign ministry through Russia’s 2022 invasion, successfully uniting global support for Ukraine. His achievements included organizing a Peace Summit in Switzerland and coordinating assistance from NATO countries.

In a recent BBC interview, Kuleba defended Zelenskyy against accusations of power concentration.

“I can in no way describe his actions as excessive control because he leads the country, and we work as a team with the government and parliament. The president is running the country in wartime conditions,” Kuleba said.

Kuleba has not yet commented on his resignation but has thanked numerous foreign counterparts for their support and cooperation on his social media account.

Thank you, dear Melanie. Throughout this time I knew I could always count on your support—and Canada’s support for Ukraine—in every matter. Our two nations are bound to stick together in the fight for freedom and international law. And we will win together. I rely on your and… https://t.co/lRISGnXqeq — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) September 5, 2024

Thank you for your call, dear @JosepBorrellF. I sincerely appreciate our joint work and close friendship. You have been there for Ukraine in every critical moment. You were the first colleague I spoke to on February 24th, 2022, Europe's darkest morning in this century. And you… https://t.co/499g5wwO2T — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) September 5, 2024

Dear Annalena, thank you for your kind words and every decision made in support of Ukraine. We spent a lot of time together, tackling the most difficult cases. Some decisions required significant effort, but you always had the courage to act, which I greatly appreciate. This is… https://t.co/HS01qYDoBy — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) September 5, 2024

Why Ukrenergo’s Kudrytskyi?

The dismissal of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of state power grid operator Ukrenergo, on 2 September, has sparked controversy given Ukraine’s critical energy situation. With Ukraine losing an estimated 70-80% of its power generation capacity due to Russian attacks, Kudrytskyi’s role in managing the crisis and securing Western aid for reconstruction was critical.

His removal, approved by four of six supervisory board members, led to the resignations of board chairman Daniel Dobbeni and member Peder Andreasen, who cited violations of corporate governance principles and deemed the dismissal “politically motivated.”

Critics argue the move reflects President Zelenskyy’s office’s desire to control state energy companies.

“It’s the desire to establish total control over the entire energy sector. Ukrenergo was the last bastion of independent management,” former Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal wrote.

MP Inna Sovsun reported EU and European Council concerns to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal about the decision.

Some media outlets claimed Kudrytskyi was blamed for incomplete defensive fortifications at power plants before Russia’s 26 August attack – the largest targeting energy infrastructure since the 2022 invasion. However, Kudrytskyi refutes these claims.

“I presented a detailed report on each facility to the Supervisory Board members. And the board members had no questions about it,” he said.

He called for a transparent public competition for his successor, adding, “That’s exactly how I was appointed four years ago.”

During Kudrytskyi’s tenure, Ukrenergo integrated Ukraine into ENTSO-E and, according to Kudrytskyi, became the fourth most influential power system operator in Europe.

****

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Presidential Office, appears to be a key influencer in recent cabinet changes. Notable appointments include Oleksiy Kuleba, Andriy Sybiha, and Olha Stefanishyna, all with close ties to Yermak. Stefanishyna’s promotion to Justice Minister while retaining European Integration responsibilities highlights a focus on EU-aligned reforms. This consolidation may streamline decision-making but raises questions about power concentration and the need for diverse perspectives in Ukraine’s government.

