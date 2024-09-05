Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Sybiha becomes Ukraine’s new Foreign Minister as ministerial reshuffle continues

Ukraine’s Parliament has appointed Andrii Sybiha as new Foreign Minister, replacing Dmytro Kuleba. Sybiha, a career diplomat since 1997, previously served as First Deputy Minister and ambassador to Türkiye.
byYuri Zoria
05/09/2024
2 minute read
sybiha becomes ukraine's new foreign minister ministerial reshuffle continues andrii
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ukrinform
Sybiha becomes Ukraine’s new Foreign Minister as ministerial reshuffle continues

Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has appointed Andrii Sybiha as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs on 5 September, replacing Dmytro Kuleba who has resigned earlier. The appointment was confirmed with 258 votes in favor, as reported by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the Voice party.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister tenders resignation in major government overhaul

Sybiha, who previously served as First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, began his diplomatic career in 1997 and has held various positions within the Foreign Ministry. From 2003 to 2008, Sybiha worked as a counselor-envoy in Poland and as the director of the Consular Service Department. He also served as Ukraine’s ambassador to Türkiye from 2016 to 2021.

In May 2021, Sybiha was appointed as deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine under Andrii Yermak.

Reshuffle is ongoing

This appointment is part of a broader ministerial reshuffle in the Ukrainian government. On 4 September, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Oleksandr Kamyshin from his position as Minister for Strategic Industries. Additionally, Denys Maliuska was removed from his role as Minister of Justice. On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Rostislav Shurma from his position as deputy head of the President’s Office. Further changes occurred on 5 September when the parliament dismissed Iryna Vereshchuk from her role as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.

According to Suspilne’s source, Zelenskyy commented on the resignation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the “Servant of the People” faction meeting on 4 September, claimed that Kuleba “lacks the energy to advocate for more arms deliveries.” The president also explained other recent government reshuffles, noting Maliuska’s long-standing desire for a different position, while praising Stefanishyna’s work and suggested promoting her. He also mentioned plans for a new “Ministry for the Return of Ukrainians,” with interviews for its head still ongoing, according to the source.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts