Sybiha becomes Ukraine’s new Foreign Minister as ministerial reshuffle continues

Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has appointed Andrii Sybiha as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs on 5 September, replacing Dmytro Kuleba who has resigned earlier. The appointment was confirmed with 258 votes in favor, as reported by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the Voice party.

Sybiha, who previously served as First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, began his diplomatic career in 1997 and has held various positions within the Foreign Ministry. From 2003 to 2008, Sybiha worked as a counselor-envoy in Poland and as the director of the Consular Service Department. He also served as Ukraine’s ambassador to Türkiye from 2016 to 2021.

In May 2021, Sybiha was appointed as deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine under Andrii Yermak.

Reshuffle is ongoing

This appointment is part of a broader ministerial reshuffle in the Ukrainian government. On 4 September, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Oleksandr Kamyshin from his position as Minister for Strategic Industries. Additionally, Denys Maliuska was removed from his role as Minister of Justice. On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Rostislav Shurma from his position as deputy head of the President’s Office. Further changes occurred on 5 September when the parliament dismissed Iryna Vereshchuk from her role as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.

According to Suspilne’s source, Zelenskyy commented on the resignation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the “Servant of the People” faction meeting on 4 September, claimed that Kuleba “lacks the energy to advocate for more arms deliveries.” The president also explained other recent government reshuffles, noting Maliuska’s long-standing desire for a different position, while praising Stefanishyna’s work and suggested promoting her. He also mentioned plans for a new “Ministry for the Return of Ukrainians,” with interviews for its head still ongoing, according to the source.

