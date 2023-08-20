Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister answered to doubts about the success of the counter-offensive

byBohdan Ben
20/08/2023
1 minute read
Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba. Source: ZN.ua
Ukraine’s FM Kuleba spoke about the voices that the current Ukrainian counter-offensive could fail in his interview with Bild.

We take such statements calmly,” – Kuleba said. “According to unnamed officials, generals & analysts, Ukraine should have ceased to exist within three to 10 days in February 2022. They now assume that Ukraine cannot retake all of its territory so quickly. It shows that even doubters become more hopeful over time.

Kuleba also stated that “victory is hard work” and Ukraine needs “more long-term skills” to achieve “more short-term results,” hinting at the level of supply. He also called for confidence and patience, saying that “Ukraine’s success would reward the optimists and ruin the reputation of the doubters.”

