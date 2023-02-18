“Nobody from serious countries is telling us that we need to talk to Putin,” — Ukraine’s Foreign Minister at the Munich Security Conference

“Nobody from serious countries is telling us that we need to talk to Putin because they see what Putin is doing and accordingly understand that all this does not make sense,” said Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Kuleba.

He said this while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“If at the beginning of the war, even our friends said that Russia should not win, we worked very hard to change this rhetoric, to start saying that Ukraine should win this war. They [Ukraine’s allies] started to speak about it and build their policy from it,” the minister explained.

Tags: Munich security conference, Ukrainian victory