“We need new energy,” says Zelenskyy amid war’s biggest reshuffle in Ukraine cabinet

Further steps will be taken in the coming weeks.
byOlena Mukhina
04/09/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine legalizes mobilization of prisoners, mirroring Russian practice
The building of the Ukrainian parliament (Verkhovna Rada) in Kyiv, 2017. Photo: Depositphotos
On 4 September, several Ukrainian ministers resigned from their posts as part of a wide-ranging reshuffle of the Ukrainian cabinet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the changes and said that the government needs “new energy” ahead of his briefing with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Irish PM Harris sign defense deal on support for Ukraine

Today, Ukrainian deputies approved the resignations of Oleksandr Kamyshyn as Minister for Strategic Industries, Olha Stefanishyna as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Ruslan Strilets as Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, and Denys Maliuska as Minister of Justice.

“I have already spoken about the rebooting of our Cabinet of Ministers and many ministries… We need new energy today, and these steps aim to strengthen our state in various directions,” stated Zelenskyy.

At the same time, the president said he could not predict the ministers’ positions after their dismissal.

“The answers will come when they are offered certain positions. It’s too early to talk about it now,” he added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, announced that she is moving to the President’s Office, where she will become a deputy head.

David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, reported that former Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn will also transition to the President’s Office, where he will continue to focus on issues related to arms and infrastructure.

