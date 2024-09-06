ISW: Russian forces push toward Donetsk Oblast’s Vuhledar, Kurakhove to tie up Ukrainian reinforcements for Pokrovsk

Russian forces have significantly intensified their offensive operations in western Donetsk Oblast, particularly near Vuhledar, southwest from occupied Donetsk, and along the southern flank of the Pokrovsk salient northwest of the regional capital, as of 1 September, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

This escalation is part of a broader Russian effort to eliminate the Ukrainian salient west and southwest of Donetsk City and advance along the strategic H-15 highway connecting Donetsk City to Zaporizhzhia City. The Pokrovsk sector has remained the focal point of Russia’s most intense offensive operations across the entire front for several months now.

According to ISW, geolocated footage published on 5 September indicates that Russian forces have made notable tactical gains in the area. Russian troops have advanced into central Prechystivka, west of Vuhledar, during what appears to be a company-sized mechanized assault. Additional footage shows elements of the Russian 40th Naval Infantry Brigade raising a Russian flag in northwestern Prechystivka, suggesting that Russian forces have likely seized the settlement.

Russian milbloggers claim that Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from Zolota Nyva, immediately west of Prechystivka, and that Russian forces are continuing to advance in the area. Geolocated footage also indicates recent Russian advances immediately east of Vuhledar near the Pivdennodonbaska Mine No. 1.

A Ukrainian open-source account has published footage showing Russian forces conducting several platoon-sized mechanized assaults near Makarivka and Prechystivka in recent days. The account reports that elements of various Russian units, including the 60th Motorized Rifle Brigade, 394th Motorized Rifle Regiment, and 218th Tank Regiment, are involved in these operations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the Russian Eastern Grouping of Forces had seized “a triangle” of territory five to seven kilometers deep on 3 September.

“The Russian military command likely aims for the intended seizure of Kurakhove and Vuhledar to allow Russian forces to make more rapid tactical gains up to and along the H-15 highway, although Russian forces will likely face challenges in leveraging the envisioned seizure of these settlements to eliminate the broad Ukrainian salient in western Donetsk Oblast,” ISW says.

The terrain between Vuhledar and the H-15 highway consists mainly of open fields, which would require successful Russian mechanized assaults to make rapid tactical gains – a capability that Russian forces have historically struggled with in this war. Intensified Russian mechanized assaults west and southwest of Donetsk City since late July have so far facilitated only a couple of kilometers of advance, ISW says.

While the seizure of Kurakhove would remove a significant Ukrainian defensive point, settlements west of Kurakhove “provide opportunities for defense and there is no reason to assess that Russian forces would be able to advance more rapidly west of Kurakhove if Ukrainian forces decide to defend in these settlements,” the think tank notes.

It remains unlikely that the Russian military command will commit Central Grouping of Forces elements to a prolonged effort to advance further along the H-15 highway, as this would divert resources from the Central Grouping’s priority effort to seize Pokrovsk.

“It is unlikely that the Russian military command will commit Central Grouping of Forces elements to a prolonged effort to advance further along the H-15 highway and away from the Central Grouping of Force’s priority effort to seize Pokrovsk, however,” ISW says.

The ISW notes that the Russian command continues to prioritize the Pokrovsk offensive effort and “will likely treat the intensified effort in western Donetsk Oblast as a secondary effort.” The command likely intention for this secondary effort, regardless of its success, is “to fix Ukrainian forces in western Donetsk Oblast and prevent Ukrainian redeployments to reinforce the defense of Pokrovsk.”

