Russo-Ukrainian War, day 873: Russia seizes Urozhaine settlement in Donetsk Oblast

Trap Aggressor: Key Russian defense complex businessman not sanctioned, lives lavishly in Europe. Beyond his contributions to Russia’s air defense systems, Igor Ashurbeyli is linked to organizations that promote the “Russian World” ideology in the EU.

Military

Russians seize Donetsk Oblast’s Urozhaine. DeepState reports that the Russian military captured Urozhaine on 14 July. ISW says Russian mil bloggers offer conflicting reports on the extent of Russian occupation. The Ukrainians previously liberated Urozhaine in August 2023.

ISW: Russia engages under-equipped reserve units in combat operations. A new ISW report indicates that Russia’s defense industry may be struggling to equip its reserve forces adequately for combat in Ukraine.

As of 15 July 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 560290 (+1200)

Tanks: 8214 (+8)

APV: 15826 (+15)

Artillery systems: 15324 (+62)

MLRS: 1119

Anti-aircraft systems: 892 (+2)

Aircraft: 361

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 12148 (+41)

Cruise missiles: 2398 (+2)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 20623 (+85)

Intelligence and technology

Zelenskyy says weapons begin to arrive for Ukraine’s 14 under-equipped brigades. Earlier, he disclosed that 14 military brigades were under-equipped and lacked crucial weapons to launch any significant counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Zelenskyy calls for more Patriot air defense systems to protect Ukraine. Addressing the critical need for air defense, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that 25 Patriot systems are required to ensure comprehensive protection against Russian aerial attacks.

Ukraine defense procurement overview plan approved at NATO summit in Washington. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, in collaboration with NATO experts, has unveiled a strategic roadmap outlining key reforms to enhance military procurement practices, marking a pivotal step towards operational excellence.

Spain begins new delivery of Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine.

Russia withdraws last patrol ship from Crimea, Ukrainian Navy reports. Russia’s withdrew its last patrol ship from occupied Crimea, Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Pletenchuk says. He previously reported that one-third of the Black Sea Fleet was disabled by 17 June.

Russia to begin domestic production of ersatz spare parts for Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Russia’s plan to produce aircraft spare parts domestically could have significant implications for global aviation safety, experts warn.

Negotiations for Swedish Gripen jets continue, Ukraine confirms. Ukraine’s President’s Office confirms ongoing negotiations with Sweden for Gripen fighter jets, countering previous reports. Earlier, Sweden’s Foreign Minister indicated openness to supply.

International

Zelenskyy ready to cooperate with Republicans if they win US elections. The Ukrainian leader dismissed fears about working with a potential Trump administration, stating, “I’m not afraid of this.”

Zelenskyy expects to sign security treaties with 9 more countries. Ukraine has secured or is finalizing security agreements worth approximately $38 billion with 32 countries, President Zelenskyy revealed during the press conference on 15 July.

NATO to expand its presence in Ukraine: prepare it for accession. NATO is set to appoint a special representative in Kyiv as part of its expanded presence in Ukraine, aimed at preparing the country for potential membership.

EU extends Iran sanctions over Russia support. The EU Council extended sanctions on Iran until July 2025, addressing its military support for Russia’s war in Ukraine and armed groups in the Middle East. The measures include asset freezes and travel bans for 12 individuals and nine entities.

Poland’s proposal to shoot down Russian missiles rejected by NATO Secretary General. NATO chief Stoltenberg opposes Poland shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine, believing this would be NATO’s involvement in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

German opposition leader Merz calls for fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine. Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s opposition CDU party, urges the country to supply fighter jets to Ukraine, saying the air sovereignty is crucial to defend against escalating Russian missile attacks on civilian targets.

Borrell to convene meeting of EU foreign ministers to boycott Hungary summit – Politico. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is set to organize a competing meeting for foreign ministers, effectively boycotting Hungary’s planned summit during its EU presidency.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian mines have killed hundreds of Ukrainian civilians since 2022. Ukraine prepares lawsuits for the International Criminal Court on Russia for the use of mines against Ukrainian civilians.

PM: 157,000 hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine been demined since beginning of 2024. As of January 2024, 156,000 km² of Ukrainian land remained potentially mined.

Political and legal developments

Majority of Ukrainians reject Putin’s peace terms despite openness to negotiations – poll. The latest survey by the Razumkov Center shows that 44% of Ukrainians in the rear believe it’s time for peace talks with Russia, while over 80% oppose withdrawing troops from occupied oblasts.

British Defense Ministry: Russia raises gas prices for households to increase revenues. Russia has increased domestic gas prices by 11.2% in an attempt to offset losses from sanctions and the loss of European markets, according to British intelligence.

