Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

NATO to expand its presence in Ukraine: prepare it for accession

NATO is set to appoint a special representative in Kyiv as part of its expanded presence in Ukraine, aimed at preparing the country for potential membership.
byMaria Tril
15/07/2024
2 minute read
NATO ukraine stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: NATO/Flickr
NATO to expand its presence in Ukraine: prepare it for accession

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is set to significantly increase its presence in Ukraine, including appointing a special representative in Kyiv, as decided at the NATO Summit in Washington on July 9-11.

According to the report, NATO’s representation in Ukraine will undergo leadership changes, with the new head assuming the status of Secretary-General’s special representative.

“Negotiations about who will take this position are ongoing,” the European Pravda states in the article. Sources cited by the media outlet indicate that European NATO members insist the appointee should not be an American to balance US influence.

The Alliance’s presence in Kyiv is expected to change both in size and level. The article states that there would be a large number of ‘seconded officers’ from allied states responsible for key areas.

“In short, they are taking the work with Ukraine seriously. And this probably became the key change brought by the Washington summit.”

The new NATO structure in Kyiv has been tasked with ensuring Ukraine’s readiness for membership, particularly in implementing reforms in the security and defense sector. The report considers this “probably the main positive news,” arguing that if the bureaucratic machine starts working on Ukraine’s NATO membership, “this intention is no longer just at the level of politicians, and they really plan to implement it. Of course, if Ukraine itself remains on this path.”

The summit agreed upon a new structure called “NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine” (NSATU) to coordinate all types of long-term assistance to Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts