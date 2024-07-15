Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Spain begins new delivery of Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
15/07/2024
1 minute read
Leopard 2A4 of the Ukrainian Army. Photo credit: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Spain begins new delivery of Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine

Spain has begun transporting ten Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine. This process followed the equipment overhaul, alignment, and testing at the Santa Bárbara Sistemas plant in Alcalá de Guadaíra (Seville), according to Spanish Defense Ministry.

The first delivery stage from Seville to Ferrol was carried out by land transport last week. After being loaded onto a Roll-on/roll-off for the second stage of sea transportation, the vessel departed from Ferrol at noon last Saturday, 13 July.

With this new batch of Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, Spain has delivered 20 such tanks to Ukraine and plans to prepare another set during the second half of 2024.

Earlier, General Dynamics European Land Systems said it may produce 50 ASCOD infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine within 2024.

Santa Bárbara Sistemas, a part of General Dynamics’ European division and a Spanish armored vehicle manufacturer, informed the Spanish government about the possibility of producing vehicles annually at its Trubia plant.

The announcement followed a recently signed defense agreement with Ukraine, under which Spain guaranteed support worth $1 billion.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!