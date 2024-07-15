Spain begins new delivery of Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine

Spain has begun transporting ten Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine. This process followed the equipment overhaul, alignment, and testing at the Santa Bárbara Sistemas plant in Alcalá de Guadaíra (Seville), according to Spanish Defense Ministry.

The first delivery stage from Seville to Ferrol was carried out by land transport last week. After being loaded onto a Roll-on/roll-off for the second stage of sea transportation, the vessel departed from Ferrol at noon last Saturday, 13 July.

With this new batch of Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, Spain has delivered 20 such tanks to Ukraine and plans to prepare another set during the second half of 2024.

Earlier, General Dynamics European Land Systems said it may produce 50 ASCOD infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine within 2024.

Santa Bárbara Sistemas, a part of General Dynamics’ European division and a Spanish armored vehicle manufacturer, informed the Spanish government about the possibility of producing vehicles annually at its Trubia plant.

The announcement followed a recently signed defense agreement with Ukraine, under which Spain guaranteed support worth $1 billion.