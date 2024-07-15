Russia to begin domestic production of ersatz spare parts for Boeing and Airbus aircraft

Russia has announced plans to start manufacturing replacement parts for Boeing and Airbus aircraft domestically, a move that contravenes international regulations and could pose safety risks, reports Izvestia, a Russian newspaper.

According to The Politico, the state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom and the national carrier Aeroflot will collaborate to produce various components, including lighting systems and fire-fighting equipment.

This development comes in the wake of sanctions imposed on Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which have cut off the country’s aviation sector from legitimate spare parts.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by a recent incident involving a Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane, which crashed near Moscow, resulting in the deaths of all three crew members. While designed in Russia, the Superjet relies heavily on Western components, and Russia has been struggling to replace sanctioned parts.

In response to EU and US sanctions, Russia has taken drastic measures, including appropriating around 400 leased Western aircraft.

Andrew Charlton, managing director of Aviation Advocacy consultancy, warns of the potential consequences of using domestically produced parts: “With or without the sanctions, a Russian aircraft with domestically produced, but non-approved or supervised by Boeing or Airbus parts, would not be allowed to operate in Europe.”

Despite these challenges, Moscow appears determined to proceed with its plan. Izvestia reports that Rosatom has already manufactured 50 locks for luggage and cargo compartments for Aeroflot’s entire Airbus A320/321s fleet equipped with a container loading system.

The lack of access to Western parts and technicians creates growing problems for Russian aviation. S7 Airlines, the country’s largest private carrier, reportedly had to ground dozens of planes last week due to technical issues.

While Rosaviatsiya, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, claims a decrease in aircraft incidents in 2023, independent media sources such as the Moscow Times and Novaya Gazeta Europe report contradictory information.

Using locally-made spare parts could have far-reaching implications as Russian airlines continue to operate domestically and fly to destinations in Türkiye, the Gulf, and many Asian countries.

“Russian aircraft continue to fly to many parts of the world. They fly to busy airports and in crowded airspace. Any aircraft flying around with counterfeit parts poses a risk, so there are grounds for concern,” Charlton warns.

