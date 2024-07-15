Eng
Ukraine defense procurement overview plan approved at NATO summit in Washington

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, in collaboration with NATO experts, has unveiled a strategic roadmap outlining key reforms to enhance military procurement practices, marking a pivotal step towards operational excellence.
byOlena Mukhina
15/07/2024
2 minute read
nato summit adopts declaration ukraine defense funding plan through 2025 meeting north atlantic council level heads state government washington dc 10 july 2024 natoint 240710-nac_rdax_775x440p
Meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government in Washington, DC, on 10 July 2024. Photo: nato.int.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports that a Strategic overview of defense procurement for Ukraine was officially approved at the NATO summit in Washington.

According to the agreement between Ukraine and NATO, Ukrainian defense procurements will be developed according to the recommendations outlined in the Strategic Overview, in line with best Euro-Atlantic practices.

Hlib Kanevskyi, Director of the Procurement Policy Department at Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, noted that “the Strategic overview of defense procurements includes 21 recommendations aimed at enhancing the efficiency of providing support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine both in wartime and peacetime.”

The overview’s key recommendations include ensuring the compatibility of Ukraine’s defense procurements with NATO, developing long-term procurement planning, improving procedures for direct contracts and competitive procurements, and standardizing the level of secrecy in defense procurements.

“The main value of the Strategic procurement overview is its clear implementation timelines, allowing Ukrainian society and international partners to track the success of Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic progress,” explained Kanevskyi.

The overview includes the essential elements of defense procurement development, such as the Ukrainian parliament’s leading role in civilian democratic control and the lessons-learned mechanism.

NATO country partners will also study Ukraine’s unique experience in procurement and logistics organization in the face of full-scale aggression.

Work on the overview has been ongoing since 2024, following a solemn conference in Luxembourg, where joint expert groups were formed with representatives from the Ukrainian government, NATO, and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine’s Procurement Policy Department coordinated the overview in collaboration with NATO representatives.

