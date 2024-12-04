Reuters: Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu vows to end Ukrainian aid, halt grain exports if he takes office

Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, who won the first round of elections, said in an interview with Reuters that if he becomes president, he will halt assistance to Ukraine.
According to the far-right politician, if he wins the election, he will also stop the export of Ukrainian grain through Romania and suspend aid to Kyiv.
“It is unimaginable that there be a war next to us in the middle of Europe, so a priority will definitely be that this war in Ukraine must immediately be stopped,” claimed Georgescu.
He is also convinced that Bucharest “has an obligation to no one.” Georgescu made this statement in response to a question about NATO member countries’ commitment to spending 2% of their GDP on defense annually.
“The concern of the Romanian people is to be happy. They cannot be happy spending money on other things. If NATO is defensive, then it should remain defensive. I believe one thing – Romania has an obligation to no one,” said Georgescu.
Romania has played a crucial role in supporting Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion, enabling the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain through its Black Sea port of Constanța and providing military aid.
Related:
- “Ignore the electoral noise: Georgescu’s TikTok triumph signals nothing about Ukraine,” says Romanian ex-diplomat
- TikTok, not anti-Ukraine stance, behind Romanian election surprise, ex-diplomat says
- Pro-Russian candidate leads first round in Romania presidential race
- Today’s Romanian election could reverse country’s support for Ukraine