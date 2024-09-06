No trace of Russian drone in Poland, investigation concludes after week of searches

Polish military has completed a search for a Russian drone after an intense missile strike on Ukraine in August, according to Rmf24.

The operation lasted ten days near Zamość and Tomaszów Lubelski and involved units of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Polish Armed Forces. During this time, they inspected 200 square kilometers.

Military helicopters and members of Polish hunting associations also assisted in the search.

“The search operation ended on Wednesday evening. The object was not found,” said Ewa Złotnicka, a spokesperson for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

On 26 August, the Russian drone flew into Poland from Lviv Oblast, staying on radar for at least half an hour.

The search for the object, believed to have fallen in the Tyszowce municipality, 25 km south of Hrubieszów in the Lublin Voivodeship, began afterward.

Previously, Jarosław Kraszewski, former commander of the Missile and Artillery Forces of the Polish Land Forces, said violation of Polish airspace by a Russian combat drone is a test of Poland’s air defense system and an attempt to intimidate the West.

He considers it unlikely that the Russian “Shahed” drone deviated from its intended target in Ukraine. Instead, he suggested it was a test by the Russians of Poland’s air defense system and an assessment of NATO’s response procedures in such a scenario.

