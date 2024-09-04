Poland allegedly to help Lviv with restoration of city after Russian attack on 4 Sept

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X that Poland is ready to assist Ukraine in rebuilding the center of Lviv, which was damaged on 4 September due to a Russian missile strike.

The assault on Lviv was part of a larger Russian attack against Ukraine on the morning of 4 September. According to the latest data, seven people, including three children, lost their lives in Lviv. On the same morning, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih and destroyed a hotel, injuring 5 people.

The attack on Lviv caused significant damage to the city’s architectural heritage. Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said that at least seven architectural monuments of local significance were damaged. These buildings are located in the historic area and UNESCO buffer zone and are listed in the state register of immovable monuments of Ukraine.

“Lviv needs help! The target of the Russian attack was the city center. Many historical buildings were damaged,” Tusk said on X.

He emphasized Poland’s willingness to aid in the restoration of historic structures affected by the Russian attack.

In response to these attacks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the international community to condemn the Russian strikes on Lviv and Kryvyi Rih. He urged neighboring countries to be allowed to intercept incoming missiles.

