Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Poland allegedly to help Lviv with restoration of city after Russian attack on 4 Sept

Following a Russian assault on Lviv that damaged historical structures, Polish leader Donald Tusk pledged support for the city’s restoration.
byMaria Tril
04/09/2024
1 minute read
lviv
The Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre, which is located in the Villa Józefa Franz, which dates back to 1893, damaged due to the Russia’s attack on Lviv on 4 September 2024. Credit: Governor Maksym Kozytskyi
Poland allegedly to help Lviv with restoration of city after Russian attack on 4 Sept

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X that Poland is ready to assist Ukraine in rebuilding the center of Lviv, which was damaged on 4 September due to a Russian missile strike.

The assault on Lviv was part of a larger Russian attack against Ukraine on the morning of 4 September. According to the latest data, seven people, including three children, lost their lives in Lviv. On the same morning, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih and destroyed a hotel, injuring 5 people.

The attack on Lviv caused significant damage to the city’s architectural heritage. Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said that at least seven architectural monuments of local significance were damaged. These buildings are located in the historic area and UNESCO buffer zone and are listed in the state register of immovable monuments of Ukraine.

“Lviv needs help! The target of the Russian attack was the city center. Many historical buildings were damaged,” Tusk said on X.

He emphasized Poland’s willingness to aid in the restoration of historic structures affected by the Russian attack.

In response to these attacks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the international community to condemn the Russian strikes on Lviv and Kryvyi Rih. He urged neighboring countries to be allowed to intercept incoming missiles.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts