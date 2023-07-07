Russia’s missile attack on Lviv violated World Heritage Convention by targeting protected building, UNESCO says – CNN

Apartment building in Lviv hit by a Russian missile overnight into 6 July 2023. Photo: Twitter/MVS_UA
Russia’s missile attack that took the lives of at least six civilians in the city of Lviv also violated the World Heritage Convention, said the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), according to CNN.
On 6 July, a Russian Kalibr missile hit a historic building located in the buffer zone of Lviv’s “Ensemble of the Historic Centre,” which is a World Heritage Site, the organization said.
Russian missile attack kills at least six, injures 35 people in Lviv (updated)
Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said that the strike was the largest attack on Lviv’s civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. More than 50 apartments were destroyed in the strike, according to him.