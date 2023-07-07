Russia’s missile attack on Lviv violated World Heritage Convention by targeting protected building, UNESCO says – CNN

Apartment building in Lviv hit by a Russian missile overnight into 6 July 2023. Photo: Twitter/MVS_UA

Russia’s missile attack that took the lives of at least six civilians in the city of Lviv also violated the World Heritage Convention, said the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), according to CNN.

On 6 July, a Russian Kalibr missile hit a historic building located in the buffer zone of Lviv’s “Ensemble of the Historic Centre,” which is a World Heritage Site, the organization said.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said that the strike was the largest attack on Lviv’s civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. More than 50 apartments were destroyed in the strike, according to him.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Lviv, UNESCO