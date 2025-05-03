Russia lures Togolese students into Russian army with fake scholarships

The Togolese government revealed that several of its citizens have been captured and detained by Ukrainian armed forces while fighting alongside Russian troops in the ongoing war.

Russia recruits foreign fighters from a wide range of countries to support its military effort in Ukraine due to Russia’s shortage of manpower amid massive casualties and a prolonged war of attrition. Over 1,500 foreign mercenaries from at least 48 countries have been identified fighting for Russia, with large contingents coming from North Korea, Nepal, India, Central Asian states, China, Serbia, and some former Soviet republics. Many recruits are drawn by promises of pay, citizenship, or work but often face coercion or forced combat roles once enlisted.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Togo, most of these individuals were young students who left the country after being offered what appeared to be educational scholarships from organizations claiming to be based in Russia.

In response to this concerning development, Togolese authorities are now urging citizens, particularly young people seeking educational opportunities abroad, to exercise extreme caution.

The government specifically advises verifying the legitimacy of scholarship offers and consulting with official departments before making commitments.

“[Citizens should] obtain reliable and secure information before any departure abroad, especially to Russia,” the Togolese government stated in its official communication.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Togo confirmed it is currently working with “certain diplomatic partners to shed light on this situation” and is attempting to provide necessary assistance to affected nationals where possible.

Ukraine confirmed that two citizens of Togo were taken into custody after participating in combat operations with Russian forces, according to Kyiv Independent.

Previous reports documented that nearly 100 Indians were deceived into traveling to Russia with promises of jobs or educational opportunities, only to be forced into military service and sent to fight in Ukraine. Many of these recruits were made to sign documents they couldn’t read and had their passports confiscated, leaving them unable to escape the war.

Russia is also exploiting economic hardships in Central Asian countries like Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan by luring labor migrants with false promises of well-paid jobs and simplified documentation to work in occupied Ukrainian territories, typically in reconstruction.

Instead of stable employment, many migrants find themselves coerced into military service on the frontline, with their documents confiscated and wages often unpaid.

In April, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy revealed the presence of at least 155 Chinese citizens actively engaged in combat in Donetsk Oblast and announced the capture of two Chinese fighters by Ukrainian forces. However, Beijing denied any involvement of its citizens in the war and promised to assess the actions of Chinese POWs in Ukraine.

Since fall 2024, Russia also began deploying North Korean troops to help liberate Russia’s Kursk Oblast, sending around 10,000 to 12,000 soldiers to the front.

The deployment is part of a mutual defense agreement signed between North Korea and Russia in June 2024, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un framing the mission as a “holy war” to eliminate Ukrainian forces and honor the alliance with Russia.