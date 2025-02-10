Support us on Patreon
Poland’s heritage preservation program will finance restoration work at multiple historic sites across Lviv and its surrounding Oblast.
10/02/2025
pidhoretskyi zamok
Pidhirtsi Castle. Credit: open sources
Polish funding approved for urgent repairs at historic Pidhirtsi Castle in Ukraine

Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage has approved funding for 31 heritage preservation projects abroad, including urgent repairs at the Pidhirtsi Castle and multiple historic sites in Lviv, Rzeczpospolita reported.

The castle’s northeastern tower requires immediate intervention after suffering structural damage in July 2024.

“The condition of the building is critical. The wall’s continuity was broken, leading to the collapse of bricks and debris,” Melania Dzieduszycka, secretary of the Dzieduszycki Family Association council, told Rzeczpospolita.

The 17th-century castle, located 100 kilometers east of Lviv, was built for Hetman Stanisław Koniecpolski. It gained additional fame as a filming location for Jerzy Hoffman’s “The Deluge” in 1973-1974, where it portrayed the Radziwiłł castle in Kėdainiai.

“Our project aims to save the northeastern tower wall of Pidhirtsi Castle, once known as the Versailles of the East,” Dzieduszycka said. The restoration will include structural assessment and repair planning.

The funding also covers work at multiple Lviv churches, including the former Jesuit Church, Latin Cathedral, and St. Anthony’s Church, Rzeczpospolita reports. The Dzieduszycki Family Association will also conduct conservation work at the All Saints Church in Lviv.

