Norman Foster Foundation invites architects worldwide to rebuild Kharkiv

Russian missile strikes in March 2022 devastated Kharkiv’s Regional Administration building and the Freedom Square, symbols of Ukraine’s second-largest city.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
11/09/2024
2 minute read
The Kharkiv Regional State Administration building after a Russian strike. Photo: Suspilne
The Norman Foster Foundation has launched a design competition for reconstructing Kharkiv’s Regional Administration building and Freedom Square, both devastated by Russian missile strikes. The project aims to rebuild a symbol of the city’s resilience.

Since early 2022, Kharkiv has endured near-daily shelling from nearby Russian territories, particularly Belgorod Oblast. The city’s proximity to the border – just 30 km away – complicates air defense efforts.

Competition entrants are tasked with creating an overall project concept, with the winner advancing to detailed development stages. The deadline for submissions is late November, with results to be announced on 13 December.

“The Kharkiv Regional Administration building is the main symbol of a free and unbreakable Kharkiv. Its restoration is more than just architectural reconstruction – it’s a tribute to everyone who died as a result of the devastating strike on Freedom Square,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram, emphasizing the project’s significance. 

The building, constructed in 1955, was nearly destroyed on 1 March 2022, resulting in 44 fatalities.

This initiative is part of a broader collaboration between the Foster Foundation and Kharkiv’s city authorities, aimed at developing a comprehensive restoration plan for Ukraine’s second-largest city.

The Norman Foster Foundation, established by renowned British architect Norman Foster, promotes interdisciplinary thinking and research to help new generations of architects, designers, and urbanists anticipate the future. Known for its innovative approach to architecture and urban planning, the foundation often engages in projects with significant social and cultural impact.

