Russian attack on Kharkiv with S-400 missile injures 23 people

A Russian S-400 missile struck Kharkiv’s Kyiv district on the morning of 25 November, leaving 23 civilians injured, with 14 requiring hospitalization, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas in attempts to terrorize civilians and damage civilian infrastructure. Kharkiv, the second largest city of Ukriane, suffers almost daily Russian attacks.

Accordign to Syniehubov, the missile hit the ground, causing a fire that affected three vehicles and the facade of a two-story non-residential building, over 40 buildings. The blast also damaged windows of nearby residential buildings.

In the broader Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces targeted settlements in Kupiansk, Borivske, and Lozova districts over the past day, though no casualties were reported, according to the Regional Military Administration.

Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near Novomlynsk, Kolisnykivka, Kruhlyakivka, Senkove, and Lozova in the Kupiansk direction, while Russian forces conducted an airstrike on Bohuslavka.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports intercepting 71 out of 145 Russian drones overnight into 25 November, with one drone diverting to Belarus. Air defense systems were active across 14 oblasts, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Odesa oblasts.

