ISW: Russia escalates its offensive, aiming to capture all of Donetsk Oblast

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 24 November significant Russian battlefield gains in southeastern Ukraine, with forces seizing multiple settlements near Vuhledar and making advances in the Velyka Novosilka area, marking a departure from the previous military stalemate.

The pace of Russian advances has increased markedly since September 2024, with forces gaining “at least 1,103 square kilometers” in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vuhledar, and Velyka Novosilka directions. In 2023, Russian gained 387 square kilometers.

According to Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets, Russian forces have captured Katerynivka, Yelizavetivka, Illinka, and likely Romanivka northeast of Vuhledar.

ISW reports that geolocated footage from 24 November confirms Russian presence in eastern Yelizavetivka and central Trudove.

“Russian forces’ advances in southeastern Ukraine are largely the result of the discovery and tactical exploitation of vulnerabilities in Ukraine’s lines,” ISW reports.

The analysis identifies multiple concurrent Russian objectives, including attempts to encircle Velyka Novosilka while simultaneously working to close pockets containing Ukrainian forces north and south of Kurakhove.

