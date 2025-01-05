Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Russia uses less armor on frontlines as Ukraine reports destruction of some 13,000 armored units over year

Russian forces are modifying their assault tactics, reducing armored vehicle deployment after sustaining significant losses throughout 2024.
byYuri Zoria
05/01/2025
2 minute read
isw russia uses less armor frontlines ukraine reports destruction some 13000 armored units over year destroyed russian tank ukraine's 93rd mechanized brigade kholodnyi yar pokrovsk has reported destroying damaging 3689
Destroyed Russian tank Photo: Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanized Brigade “Kholodnyi Yar”
ISW: Russia uses less armor on frontlines as Ukraine reports destruction of some 13,000 armored units over year

Ukraine has reported destroying or damaging 3,689 tanks, 8,956 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), 13,050 artillery pieces, and 407 air defense systems in 2024. These losses are straining Russia’s capacity to sustain mechanized operations, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russia’s tank and armored vehicle losses in Ukraine are unsustainable, with production unable to meet demand and Soviet-era reserves dwindling. Moscow has resorted to refurbishing decades-old, often unusable equipment, including tanks used as film props. Despite increased defense spending on new production, these reserves are expected to be critically depleted by 2025.

Between January 2024 and January 2025, Russian forces reportedly suffered significant losses across multiple offensives, with at least 197 tanks and 661 armored personnel carriers (APCs) destroyed during intensified operations in Donetsk Oblast in September and October, the report says. ISW noted that Russian forces likely experienced even higher losses during earlier mechanized assaults in June and July.

Soviet-era stocks and production limits

Russia’s defense industrial base struggles to compensate for these losses, producing and repairing only 250–300 tanks annually – far below the rate of attrition. A December assessment indicated that Russia retains less than half of its pre-war tank and armored reserves, with remaining vehicles often degraded by age and weather, according to ISW

Shift to infantry and alternative transport

Recent Ukrainian reports suggest Russia is reducing its use of armored vehicles in frontline assaults, particularly in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk – the sectors of the main thrusts of Russia’s assaults in Donetsk Oblast.

A Ukrainian brigade spokesperson stated that Russian forces have shifted to infantry-based operations, using armored vehicles primarily for fire support. Ukrainian sources also noted increased use of electric scooters, motorcycles, and ATVs in assaults, likely as a response to vehicle shortages.

Outlook for Russian mechanized operations

ISW suggests that Russia’s current loss rate, nearly three times higher than in the war’s first two years, is unsustainable. While Soviet-era stocks and refurbished vehicles temporarily support operations, the Kremlin faces mounting challenges in maintaining mechanized capabilities, potentially forcing further reliance on alternative strategies.

Russian forces may be using fewer armored vehicles in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions if the Russian military is struggling to reequip frontline Russian units and formations and if Russian military command does not want to withdraw Russian units for rest and reconstitution and risk further slowing Russian advances in high-priority frontline sectors,” ISW wrote.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts