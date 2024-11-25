Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Ukrainian military denies North Korean presence in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian sources told CNN Pyongyang’s soldiers arrived in occupied Mariupol, and operate in Kharkiv Oblast. Regional military command denied the Kharkiv report.
byYuri Zoria
25/11/2024
2 minute read
south korean delegation brief nato north troops russia ruler kim jong un visits training base special operations armed forces dprk's army korea's official central news agency released 4 october 2024
North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un visits the training base of the special operations armed forces of DPRK’s Army. Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency released this image on 4 October 2024.
ISW: Ukrainian military denies North Korean presence in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian military officials denied reports of North Korean personnel operating in Kharkiv Oblast on 22 November, amid new claims of North Korean technical advisers’ presence in Russian-occupied Mariupol, ISW says.

North Korea has sustained Russian artillery during the Russo-Ukrainian war by supplying millions of artillery shells. Additionally, Pyongyang has provided missiles to Russia and reportedly deployed 11,000 North Korean soldiers to Russia’s Kursk Oblast to fight against Ukraine.

According to CNN, citing an anonymous Ukrainian “security source,” North Korean technical advisers have arrived in Mariupol, where they are conducting support operations while wearing Russian military uniforms. The source told CNN that these personnel remain separated from Russian units, maintaining their own quarters, food supplies, and entertainment facilities.

Additionally, Yevhen Romanov, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Command (OTU Kharkiv), told CNN that intercepted communications suggest North Korean troops are in Kharkiv Oblast, preparing for assault operations as weather conditions worsen.

OTU Kharkiv explicitly refuted claims about North Korean presence in Kharkiv Oblast, stating that the person cited in earlier reports “is not an official spokesperson for the Kharkiv Group of Forces and commented on the situation outside of their responsibilities.

CNN identified Romanov as “a spokesperson for a union of military units in Kharkiv,” while in Ukrainian press, he had been cited as an OTU Kharkiv spokesman.

Additionally, Nazariy Kishak, commander of a consolidated unit of the 153rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, told Ukrainian media that North Korean troops were “already” in Kharkiv Oblast.

“We can see that there are already soldiers from D​PRK in our direction. I cannot disclose details, but I observe that they are dividing into units and forming small concentrations on the front line,” Kishak said, according to TSN, adding that he believes that the North Koreans are waiting for worsening weather conditions to conduct assault operations.

Earlier, unofficial sources claimed that a Ukrainian missile strike in Russia’s Kursk Oblast killed a local Russian commander, Lieutenant General Valery Solodchuk, and injured an unnamed North Korean general.

The Ukrainian security source also told CNN that recent Ukrainian missile strikes inside Russia had targeted a senior North Korean general, though the commander’s fate remains unclear.

Reuters reported on 23 November that a significant portion of the 11,000 North Korean troops stationed in Kursk Oblast are still completing their military training.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts