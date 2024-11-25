Ukrainian drones attack military plant and oil depot in Russia’s Kaluga overnight

Multiple drones targeted industrial facilities in Russia’s Kaluga Oblast overnight on 25 November, hitting a military equipment manufacturer and an oil refinery, according to Russian officials and media reports.

Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian military bases and oil depots throughout 2024, particularly focusing on oil infrastructure to disrupt Russia’s military supply chains. These attacks are part of Ukraine’s broader strategy to undermine Russia’s military logistics and operational capabilities through targeted strikes on critical infrastructure.

Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha said that Russian air defense systems intercepted eight drones over the oblast. Drone debris reportedly caused a fire at an industrial facility.There were no casualties, governor said.

The Telegram channel Base reported that a large fire broke out at one of the oil refineries. The local residents said drone activity and explosions preceding the incident.

According to Russian ASTRA Telegram channel, the drones targeted both an oil depot and the Kaluga Instrument-Making Plant Typhoon.

The Typhoon (Taifun) plant in Kaluga manufactures naval weapons systems, including air defense systems, artillery mounts, and combat modules for Russian warships. The facility is particularly known for producing the AK-176MA naval gun system and the Pantsir-ME naval air defense complex, which are used on various classes of Russian naval vessels.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claims to have destroyed and intercepted 23 Ukrainian drones during the nighttime attack.

